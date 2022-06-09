DxTerity Diagnostics Announces the Launch of IFN-1 Test for Lupus

New test aims to identify patients that may benefit from precision treatment

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DxTerity Diagnostics today announced the commercial launch of their IFN-1 Test for patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE or lupus). The IFN-1 Test supports the advancement of precision medicine to improve the lives of patients living with lupus.

DxTerity's test measures a key biomarker, Type-1 Interferon (IFN-1), an important indicator of SLE disease severity and prognosis. High IFN-1 levels have been shown to lead to higher likelihood of disease severity and an increased risk for the development of lupus nephritis in SLE patients. The DxTerity IFN-1 Test is the first commercial IFN-1 gene expression assay and is now available to order.

Patients living with lupus can find it difficult to predict and interpret symptoms. Each person's experience is unique and not all patients respond to standard treatments. Disease symptoms and treatment failure may be the result of a person's specific genomic activity. The DxTerity IFN-1 Test measures the expression levels of 4 genes associated with IFN-1 activity and identifies a patient as IFN-1 high or low. This information can be used by a healthcare provider to guide treatment.

Rheumatologists have long been faced with limited therapy options for lupus management. With the recent FDA approval and availability of the Type-1 Interferon receptor blocking therapy anifrolumab (Saphnelo®), lupus patients have a new and much needed treatment option.

"We are excited to launch the DxTerity IFN-1 Test, the first available IFN-1 gene signature test to provide information regarding a person's unique genomic activity," said Bob Terbrueggen, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of DxTerity Diagnostics. "It is our mission to transform patient care by developing diagnostic tools that support a personalized approach to the treatment of immune-mediated disease."

