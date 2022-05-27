DxTerity Diagnostics Begins Enrollment in the ELEVATE Clinical Study for Lupus

IFN-1 expression was recently shown to be a key biomarker for predicting response to the developmental stage drug, iberdomide1. In ELEVATE, DxTerity will investigate the relationship between IFN-1 expression and response to therapies, including the recently approved SLE biologic Anifrolumab. DxTerity will also explore several additional biomarkers which are believed to correlate with SLE disease activity and therapy response. ELEVATE, like LIFT, will utilize DxTerity's patented DxCollect® home collection system, making study participation easy and accessible to lupus patients across the US.

Lupus management is often frustrating. Patients living with lupus can find it difficult to predict and interpret symptoms. Each person's experience is unique and not all patients respond to treatment. Rheumatologists are faced with limited therapy options as only 2 new drugs in the last 60 years have been approved for the treatment of lupus. Information from studies like ELEVATE may one day help to develop better diagnostic tests, predict immune flares, and develop new therapies. By understanding how a person's unique genomic activity leads to disease, the ELEVATE study aims to provide information that may one day lead to new, personalized treatments for lupus.

"We are excited to begin ELEVATE, the next phase of clinical studies designed to better understand the genomic factors at work in lupus," said Bob Terbrueggen, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of DxTerity Diagnostics. "It is our mission to transform patient care by developing diagnostic tools that support a personalized approach to the treatment of immune-mediated disease. Together, we can change the future of lupus."

1Lipsky PE, Vollenhoven R, Dorner T, et al., Biological Impact of Iberdomide in Patients with Active Systemic Lupus Erythematous, published online Annals Rheum Dis, 27 April 2022. Doi:10.1136/annrheumdis-2022-222212.

How to Enroll

Lupus patients can now enroll in the ELEVATE study and help shape the future of lupus. For details on study requirements, compensation and to enroll, visit our study website: https://www.theelevatestudy.com.

About DxTerity

DxTerity Diagnostics is an ISO 13485-certified genomics company with a CLIA-licensed, CAP-accredited laboratory based near Los Angeles, CA. DxTerity Diagnostics develops simple, fast, and affordable genomic tests for disease diagnosis and disease monitoring. For more information, please visit www.dxterity.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About LIFT

In a previous DxTerity's clinical study called LIFT, over a thousand Lupus patients came together to help determine if autoimmune biomarkers could be tested from home. In this study, volunteers used fingerstick kits to collect and submit blood samples for testing. It was discovered that a large percentage of SLE patients had high levels of Type-1 Interferon (IFN-1) related RNA, a key immune system pathway responsible for defense against viruses. Follow-up studies showed that IFN-1 High SLE patients are more likely to be at risk for severe disease and progression to lupus nephritis.

