DxTerity Names Brett Swansiger Chief Commercialization Officer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DxTerity Diagnostics, Inc. has announced the hiring of Brett Swansiger for the position of CCO – Chief Commercialization Officer. As Chief Commercial Officer and SVP of Managed Care, Brett will be responsible for building DxTerity's US market position by identifying, developing, and negotiating strategic business partnerships with life-science organizations as well as establishing government and commercial payer contracts for DxTerity testing. This includes establishing strategic alliances, companion diagnostic development programs, intellectual property (in/out) licensing, and joint ventures that fit within DxTerity's overall corporate strategy.

Brett brings over 20 years of commercial leadership, international business development, and managed care contracting experience within the molecular diagnostics and pharmaceutical industries. Prior to joining DxTerity, Brett held multiple commercial leadership positions at MDxHealth Inc., a multi-national urologic oncology company, including VP of Managed Care and Payer Strategy, SVP International Business Development & European Sales, and SVP of US Sales & Integrated Healthcare Systems. Brett has had significant success with establishing licensing and clinical study contracts with diagnostic and pharmaceutical market leaders as well as getting key integrated healthcare systems like Kaiser Permanente, the Veteran's Administration, the Department of Defense, and Geisinger to adopt new molecular diagnostic testing pathways. Prior to joining MDxHealth, Brett was Vice President of Managed Care and Asia Market Access for Agendia Inc., and he held multiple commercial leadership positions at Prometheus Laboratories Inc., a Nestlé Health Science company that focuses on personalized medicine for autoimmune disorders.

"We are excited to have Brett on board. Over the last year, DxTerity has made tremendous progress in bridging the power of precision medicine to autoimmune disease. Our type 1 interferon (IFN-1) test for systemic lupus erythematous (SLE), the most common form of lupus, has been shown to be a significant predictor of a patient's risk of developing lupus nephritis (p=0.0008) and it is being used extensively by pharmaceutical companies in clinical trials. The IFN-1 test is now available for patient use, and Brett's experience with obtaining reimbursement and contracting with manage care organizations will play a pivotal role in this testing being adopted by the medical community across the US," according to Bob Terbrueggen, Founder and CEO of DxTerity Diagnostics.

