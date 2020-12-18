DxTerity Offers COVID-19 Tests in Strategic Collaboration with Amazon

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DxTerity Diagnostics is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Amazon to distribute its SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic tests to U.S. small businesses and customers at home. The self-administered, non-invasive saliva kits are FDA authorized for use by both individuals with and without symptoms of COVID-19. The kits are now available in individual and 10-pack kits on Amazon.

DxTerity's SARS-CoV-2 PCR-based test is the first at-home saliva test to receive Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the FDA for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing. Asymptomatic testing is essential in limiting viral spread because a person can have COVID-19 without exhibiting any symptoms of the illness. The test detects the presence of viral genetic material but will not confirm immunity or detect antibodies.

"We have demonstrated the reliability and quality of our COVID-19 testing solution with big business and now we want to expand access to customers at home and small businesses," says Bob Terbrueggen, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of DxTerity. "Amazon is the perfect partner for expanding access to millions of U.S. customers."

DxTerity's COVID-19 testing solution are deployed by over 130 U.S. corporate partners, including numerous Fortune 500 companies, global pharmaceutical organizations and entertainment groups.

Single test kits are available for $130 and 10-pack kits are available for $1250 on Amazon. Testing does not require supervised sample collection, and prescription authorization is included as part of test registration. The price includes pre-paid overnight return shipment and testing in DxTerity's CLIA licensed and accredited laboratory.

For all questions, customers should contact DxTerity customer service at [email protected].

About DxTerity:

DxTerity is an ISO 13485-certified genomics company with a CLIA-licensed, CAP-accredited laboratory based near Los Angeles, CA. DxTerity develops highly accurate, fast, and affordable genomic tests for disease diagnosis and monitoring.

