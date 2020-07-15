DXterity Solutions Announces New Customer Win with Aceyus for its DX8 Application Modernization Platform

MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DXterity Solutions, the creator of DXterity8 (DX8) an application modernization and application development product designed to accelerate digital transformation announced the signing of its newest client, Aceyus. Aceyus, which provides real-time and historical reporting and analytics for enterprise-level contact centers selected the DX8 productivity platform to help expedite the development of their custom contact center solutions.

"The DX8 platform is a robust application modernization platform. Using DX8 across our environment will enable us to speed-up integration of our solutions. We should see an immediate opportunity for time savings and potentially save hundreds of development hours over the course of any given development effort," said Ben Vesta, CTO, Aceyus.

DX8 is an enterprise modernization and application development platform that addresses technical debt, accelerates cloud migration and enables innovation in organizations challenged by their legacy systems and applications. The DX8 platform significantly reduces time to value by consuming a physical database model or building an abstract meta-model of an existing database – which can be further optimized, normalized, enriched and transformed – generates code libraries of this abstract model(s) in .Net and Java with an additional capability to extend the normalized legacy data as API's – REST, GRAPHQL and ODATA.

Nelson Clark, CEO of DXterity Solutions, commented "we are excited Aceyus choose our platform for their integration needs. Their selection continues to validate DX8 as an IT modernization solution that accelerates digital transformation across all industries."

Additional features on the DX8 platform include DB Analyzer and DB Resolver, powerful features that analyze and score the data model – while providing guided resolutions and scripts that improve the quality of the data model.

About Aceyus

Aceyus is a leading Customer Experience platform that provides real-time and historical reporting and analytics for enterprise-level contact centers. We integrate data from ACD, IVR, CRM, omnichannel, WFM, and other sources to deliver detailed insight into the customer journey. This visibility helps businesses understand and improve their customer and agent experiences. For questions about the Aceyus platform or the latest release, contact [email protected].

