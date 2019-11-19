DXterity Solutions Announces the Pre-release of DXterity8

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DXterity Solutions, a provider of application and data modernization services to accelerate digital transformation, announced its pre-release of DXterity8. An application development platform that consumes data and generates an extensible enterprise solution.

Developers can now take a database such as Oracle, SQL, MySQL and PostgreSQL, and rapidly generate new enterprise solutions in .Net Core, .Net and Java. All new solution frameworks include a Core Library, Model Library, Web API, Web UI, Unit Tests and Documentation. All code is fully available, extensible and documented.

Nelson Clark, CEO of DXterity Solutions, commented, "with the commercialization of our intellectual property, DXterity8 is evolving the traditional approach to software construction. We are excited to offer our platform to enable enterprise customers to accelerate their Application Modernization projects. Our software platform, which creates extensible enterprise solutions in .Net, .Net Core or Java has demonstrated huge project time savings."

DXterity8 represents years of iterative progress and software development experience culminating with this pre-release. DXterity Solutions has achieved productivity gains using its intellectual property on projects such as legacy app rewrites, API generation, new enterprise applications and data base transformations.

"We will continue the evolution of solving business problems through software development innovation. Our application development platform empowers people and organizations to turn their ideas into business success faster and more reliably than traditional development methods," said Chris Chartrand, CTO & Co-Founder, DXterity Solutions.

The pre-release of DXterity8 is now available for application delivery partners, services teams and enterprise developers. To learn more about DXterity and to request a demo and trial of DXterity8, visit https://www.DXteritySolutions.com

About DXterity Solutions

DXterity enables and accelerates digital transformation for organizations of all sizes from idea to implementation. With a focus on application and data modernization, our approach saves time and cost as we produce outcomes that deliver exceptional customer experiences and improved operational processes.

Media Contact:

Doug McConoughey

Director of Marketing and Channel Development

dmcconoughey@DXteritySolutions.com

(704) 968-2879

SOURCE DXterity Solutions

Related Links

https://www.DXteritySolutions.com

