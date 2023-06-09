DxVx, won the governmental project to develop diagnostic sensor kit for adult diseases

News provided by

Dx&Vx

09 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

  • National Project converging semiconductor and biotechnology

SEOUL, South Korea, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DxVx announced today that it won the national project, 'Korea-led K-Sensor Technology Development for Market Leadership' supported by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and managed by the Korea Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology.

The main task is 'Development of optical sensor system for early diagnosis of adult diseases based on biomarkers in urine', which is to discover biomarkers (biochemical substances such as volatile organic compounds and glucose) in urine for full-time monitoring and early diagnosis of various adult diseases such as diabetes and prostate cancer. It also aims to develop an in vitro POCT (point-of-care device) capable of measuring various biomarkers by applying MEMS (microelectromechanical system) technology, optical technology, semiconductor technology for signal processing, and artificial intelligence analysis technology.

In this project, which will be carried out over three years with a total budget of about $3.6 million($2.8 million in government support), Dx&Vx will lead the development as a lead company. It will be developed in collaboration with the Korea Electronics Technology Institute (KETI), the Department of Urology at Hanyang University College of Medicine, and the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Korea University. COREE Group will be responsible for final commercializing.

With winning of this project, Dx&Vx expects to further accelerate its total biohealthcare solution business. In particular, after product development, Dx&Vx plans to launch the product in China through its Chinese subsidiary company and global sales through COREE Group's overseas network, which is expected to increase its sales and grow the in vitro diagnostic business.

"Starting with the diagnostic development business that combines biotechnology and semiconductors, we will expand the development of additional modules using AI and IoT technologies, data analysis algorithms, and technologies for early diagnosis," said an official from Dx&Vx. "We will solve the unmet need for early diagnosis of various adult diseases and bio healthcare problems due to the global aging trend, and provide total healthcare solutions using micro-system semiconductors for diagnosis and therapeutic management."

The products to be developed in the future are expected to be utilized for various adult diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, prostate cancer, and bladder cancer, and will be presented in the form of a non-invasive 'POCT equipment and cartridges, a sensor system for early diagnosis of adult diseases'.

SOURCE Dx&Vx

Also from this source

Avixgen accelerates the progress on new drug pipeline development

DxVx appoints Yong Gu Lee as new CEO and Kevin Kwon as the new president

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.