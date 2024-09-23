Dyad Launches the Latest Version of ALIS

The latest version of ALIS, a core system, delivers more for MGAs and Wholesalers

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyad, a leading insurance software and services provider, announced today that they have launched the latest version of ALIS, a comprehensive core system for wholesalers and MGAs, covering submission, rating, quoting, policy management, accounting, claims, and document management.

ALIS has been meeting the insurance processing needs of MGAs and Wholesalers for more than ten years. Customers are now processing more than 15 billion in bound premium across all lines of business on ALIS. This latest version delivers more functionality and a new modern UI to enhance the user experience, simplified workflows to improve end-user efficiency, and robust new features to boost user productivity. ALIS is now SaaS-enabled for simple onboarding and faster rollouts of new features and versions. It also includes an enhanced API library for easy, efficient integrations. In early September, Jimcor Agencies went live on the latest version.

"We are impressed with what the team at Dyad has done with the latest version of ALIS," said James Mastowski, President, Chief Information Officer at Jimcor Agencies. "We have been in production since earlier this month, and the team has already noticed improvements in performance in areas like underwriting and accounting. In addition, the update experience went very smoothly. Our team loves the new look and feel as well as the enhanced speed of the system. The customizable UI with light and dark mode is also a big bonus for our diverse group of users."

"We know this latest release of ALIS is a major step forward both in terms of business value as well as technical robustness, and we're very excited Jimcor is now live," said Jeff Wargin, Chief Product Officer at Dyad. "I'm proud of what our team has done with ALIS and thankful to Jimcor Agencies for being a champion of our solution."

About Jimcor Agencies

Jimcor Agencies is an independent MGA & wholesale brokerage founded in 1986. Since then, Jimcor has grown to represent a portfolio of over 175 admitted and non-admitted markets between its in-house binding authority and brokerage capabilities. For more information, visit jimcor.com.

About Dyad, Inc.

Dyad delivers software and services that simplify insurance processing and distribution. We have redefined insurance technology by continuously improving our solutions, ensuring our customers can focus on growing and evolving their business, delivering superior customer service, and developing valuable insight into their business. Retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, program administrators, MGAs, and carriers benefit from our solutions. For more information about Dyad, go to dyadtech.com.

