Dyad Launches to the Property & Casualty Insurance Market

News provided by

Dyad, Inc.

02 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

In 2023, XDimensional Technologies acquired I-Engineering.
In 2024, the companies are coming together as a new brand, Dyad.

BOSTON, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyad, Inc. (formerly XDimensional Technologies and I-Engineering), a leading provider of insurance software and services backed by Serent Capital, has launched today. With the two companies coming together following XDimensional Technologies' acquisition of I-Engineering in June 2023, a new company brand, Dyad, is being launched today. These two experienced companies with proven track records are now one, brought together to better serve the evolving needs of retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, program administrators, MGAs, and carriers.

Continue Reading

As Dyad, we are a global team of innovators focused on providing positive outcomes for our customers and the markets they serve. With a customer base of more than 400 organizations contributing to the evolution of our products, Dyad is poised for continued growth across all segments of the insurance industry. All software and services offered by both companies will remain under the Dyad brand.

"We are excited to be launching our new brand," said Lani Cathey, CEO of Dyad. "We brought two great companies together, which was just one of the reasons that Dyad was the perfect name. From agency management and policy administration systems to our distribution exchange and insurance outsourcing services, We are excited to be delivering a more robust portfolio of insurance solutions to the market."

About Dyad
Dyad delivers software and services that simplify insurance processing and distribution. We have redefined insurance technology by continuously improving our solutions, ensuring our customers can focus on growing and evolving their business, delivering superior customer service, and developing valuable insight into their business. Retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, program administrators, MGAs, and carriers benefit from our solutions. For more information about Dyad, go to dyadtech.com.

Media Contact:
Beth Bartlick
VP, Marketing
Dyad, Inc.
860-212-5799
[email protected]

SOURCE Dyad, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.