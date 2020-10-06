Dychtwald Receives Retirement Pioneer Award

Unfortunately very few people are currently receiving guidance on how to thrive in retirement. Tweet this

Robert Laura, RCA Founder and creator of the Certified Professional Retirement Coach Designation said, "Ken had to be the first recipient. He cleared the way for organizations like ours and the innovative training programs we're creating. And his latest book, What Retirees Want: A Holistic View Of Life's Third Age, not only validates the need and benefits of retirement coaching but highlights the fact that so many people are unsure about what it takes to truly thrive – mentally, socially, physically, and spiritually in retirement.

Dr. Dorian Mintzer, best-selling author and Retirement Coaches Association board member adds, "Ken's passion and commitment make him an ideal thought leader for Certified Professional Retirement Coaches (CPRC) like us around the world."

Laura founded both the association and retirement coach training program in 2017 with one simple mission, to leapfrog the field of retirement planning. He believes the current model is insufficient because it focuses primarily on the dollars and cents instead of a more personal view as to what people really need in this new chapter of life. According to Laura, "Unfortunately very few people are currently receiving guidance on how to thrive in retirement. There's a massive void that needs to be filled. But that's all starting to change and we want to be the engine that helps make that happen."

"Working in tandem with financial advisors, employers, psychologists, faith leaders and human resource directors, our goal is to make sure people don't waste some of their best years struggling to figure out their new options and choices on their own," says Laura.

