Dycom Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results And Provides Guidance For The Next Fiscal Quarter

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today its results for the first quarter ended April 27, 2019. The Company reported:

Contract revenues of $833.7 million for the quarter ended April 27, 2019, compared to $731.4 million for the quarter ended April 28, 2018. Contract revenues for the quarter ended April 27, 2019 increased 15.8% on an organic basis after excluding contract revenues from an acquired business that was not owned for the entire period in both the current and prior year quarter and contract revenues from storm restoration services. Contract revenues from that acquired business were $6 .1 million for the quarter ended April 27, 2019 compared to $5.8 million for the quarter ended April 28, 2018. Contract revenues from storm restoration services were $4.7 million for the quarter ended April 27, 2019 compared to $14.8 million for the quarter ended April 28, 2018.





, or 8.8% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended April 27, 2019, compared to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $73.7 million, or 10.1% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended April 28, 2018. On a GAAP basis, net income was $14.3 million, or $0.45 per common share diluted, for the quarter ended April 27, 2019, compared to net income of $17.2 million, or $0.53 per common share diluted, for the quarter ended April 28, 2018. Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income was $16.9 million, or $0.53 per common share diluted, for the quarter ended April 27, 2019, compared to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income of $20.6 million, or $0.65 per Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Share, for the quarter ended April 28, 2018.





During the quarter ended April 27, 2019, the Company recognized $10.3 million of pre-tax income from the recovery of previously reserved accounts receivable and contract assets for a customer that filed a voluntary petition for reorganization during February 2019. In addition, the Company also recorded an $8.2 million pre-tax charge for estimated warranty costs for work performed for a customer in prior periods.

Outlook

The Company also announced its outlook for the fiscal quarter ending July 27, 2019. The Company currently expects total contract revenues for the fiscal quarter ending July 27, 2019 to range from $835 million to $885 million. On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings per common share for the fiscal quarter ending July 27, 2019 is expected to range from $0.59 to $0.81 and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share is expected to range from $0.70 to $0.92. Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share guidance excludes $5.0 million of pre-tax interest expense, or $0.11 per common diluted share on an after-tax basis, for the non‑cash amortization of the debt discount associated with the Company's 0.75% convertible senior notes due September 2021 (the "Notes"). A reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share guidance provided for the fiscal quarter ending July 27, 2019, along with reconciliations of other Non-GAAP measures, is included within the press release tables. For additional discussion regarding the Company's outlook, please see the presentation materials available on the Company's website posted in connection with the conference call discussed below.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, the Company may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures in the press release tables that follow.

Conference Call Information and Other Selected Data

A conference call to review the Company's results will be hosted at 9:00 a.m. (ET), Tuesday, May 21, 2019; call (800) 230-1092 (United States) or (612) 288-0329 (International) ten minutes before the conference call begins and ask for the "Dycom Results" conference call. A live webcast of the conference call and related materials will be available on the Company's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com. If you are unable to attend the conference call at the scheduled time, a replay of the live webcast and the related materials will be available at https://ir.dycomind.com until Thursday, June 20, 2019.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management, engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements include those related to the outlook for the quarter ending July 27, 2019 found under the "Outlook" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures" sections of this release. Forward looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results for completed periods and periods in the future to differ materially from the results projected or implied in any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The most significant of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) and include business and economic conditions and trends in the telecommunications industry affecting the Company's customers, customer capital budgets and spending priorities, the adequacy of the Company's insurance and other reserves and allowances for doubtful accounts, whether the carrying value of the Company's assets may be impaired, preliminary purchase price allocations of acquired businesses, expected benefits and synergies of acquisitions, the future impact of any acquisitions or dispositions, adjustments and cancellations related to the Company's backlog, weather conditions, the anticipated outcome of other contingent events, including litigation, liquidity and other financial needs, the availability of financing, and the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

---Tables Follow---

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited









April 27,

2019

January 26,

2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and equivalents $ $33,579

$ 128,342 Accounts receivable, net 701,522

625,258 Contract assets 297,630

215,849 Inventories 105,166

94,385 Income tax receivable 2,376

3,461 Other current assets 38,242

29,145 Total current assets 1,178,515

1,096,440







Property and equipment, net 429,310

424,751 Operating lease right-of-use assets (a) 69,065

— Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 481,532

486,874 Other 52,784

89,438 Total non-current assets 1,032,691

1,001,063 Total assets $ 2,211,206

$ 2,097,503







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 138,727

$ 119,485 Current portion of debt 11,250

5,625 Contract liabilities 12,815

15,125 Accrued insurance claims 44,035

39,961 Operating lease liabilities (a) 25,072

— Income taxes payable 366

721 Other accrued liabilities 109,390

104,074 Total current liabilities 341,655

284,991







Long-term debt 867,376

867,574 Accrued insurance claims 59,793

68,315 Operating lease liabilities (a) 44,449

— Deferred tax liabilities, net non-current 71,548

65,963 Other liabilities 5,208

6,492 Total liabilities 1,390,029

1,293,335







Total stockholders' equity 821,177

804,168 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,211,206

$ 2,097,503

(a) The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842), effective January 27, 2019, the first day of fiscal 2020. On adoption, the Company recognized approximately $71.0 million of operating lease right-of-use assets and corresponding operating lease liabilities on its condensed consolidated balance sheet for its operating leases with terms greater than twelve months.

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Unaudited









Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

April 27, 2019

April 28, 2018 Contract revenues $ 833,743

$ 731,375







Costs of earned revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization (a) 701,767

599,573 General and administrative expenses (b) (c) 58,622

62,283 Depreciation and amortization 46,341

43,355 Total 806,730

705,211







Interest expense, net (d) (12,233)

(10,166) Other income, net 5,698

7,711 Income before income taxes 20,478

23,709







Provision for income taxes 6,199

6,478







Net income $ 14,279

$ 17,231







Earnings per common share:













Basic earnings per common share $ 0.45

$ 0.55







Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.45

$ 0.53















Shares used in computing earnings per common share: Basic 31,451,809

31,190,366







Diluted (e) 31,786,459

32,407,914







(a) During the quarter ended April 27, 2019, the Company recorded an $8.2 million pre-tax charge for estimated warranty costs for work performed for a customer in prior periods.

(b) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $3.5 million and $4.9 million for the quarters ended April 27, 2019 and April 28, 2018, respectively.

(c) During the quarter ended April 27, 2019, the Company recognized $10.3 million of pre-tax income from the recovery of previously reserved accounts receivable and contract assets for a customer that filed a voluntary petition for reorganization during February 2019.

(d) Includes pre-tax interest expense for non-cash amortization of the debt discount associated with the Notes of approximately $4.9 million and $4.7 million for the quarters ended April 27, 2019 and April 28, 2018, respectively.

(e) During the quarter ended April 28, 2018, the Company's average stock price exceeded the $96.89 conversion price of its Notes. As a result, diluted shares used in computing diluted earnings per common share for the quarter ended April 28, 2018 include approximately 0.6 million of potential dilution from the embedded conversion feature in the Notes.

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited

CONTRACT REVENUES, NON-GAAP ORGANIC CONTRACT REVENUES, AND GROWTH %'s

























Contract Revenues - GAAP

Revenues

from

acquired

businesses (a)

Revenues from storm restoration services

Non-GAAP - Organic Contract Revenues

GAAP - Growth %

Non-

GAAP -

Organic

Growth % Quarter Ended April 27, 2019 $ 833,743

$ (6,106)

$ (4,716)

$ 822,921

14.0%

15.8%























Quarter Ended April 28, 2018 $ 731,375

$ (5,842)

$ (14,848)

$ 710,685































(a) Amounts for the quarters ended April 27, 2019 and April 28, 2018 represent contract revenues from an acquired business that was not owned for the full period in both the current and prior year periods.













































NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA





















Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



April 27, 2019

April 28, 2018 Reconciliation of net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:







Net income

$ 14,279

$ 17,231 Interest expense, net

12,233

10,166 Provision for income taxes

6,199

6,478 Depreciation and amortization

46,341

43,355 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization ("EBITDA")

79,052

77,230 Gain on sale of fixed assets

(6,738)

(8,415) Stock-based compensation expense

3,479

4,863 Recovery of previously reserved accounts receivable and contract assets

(10,345)

— Charge for warranty costs

8,200

— Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$ 73,648

$ 73,678









Contract revenues

$ 833,743

$ 731,375 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA % of contract revenues

8.8%

10.1%

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Unaudited







NET INCOME, NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME, DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED SHARES









Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

April 27, 2019

April 28, 2018 Reconciliation of net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income:





Net income $ 14,279

$ 17,231







Pre-Tax Adjustments:





Non-cash amortization of debt discount on Notes 4,932

4,672 Recovery of previously reserved accounts receivable and contract assets (a) (10,345)

— Charge for warranty costs (b) 8,200

—







Tax Adjustments:





Tax impact of the vesting and exercise of share-based awards (c) 638

— Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (766)

(1,275) Total adjustments, net of tax 2,659

3,397







Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income $ 16,938

$ 20,628







Reconciliation of diluted earnings per common share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share:





GAAP diluted earnings per common share $ 0.45

$ 0.53 Total adjustments, net of tax and dilutive share effect of Notes (d) 0.08

0.12 Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share $ 0.53

$ 0.65







Shares used in computing Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share:





GAAP diluted shares 31,786,459

32,407,914 Adjustment for economic benefit of note hedge related to Notes (d) —

(614,999) Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Shares (d) 31,786,459

31,792,915







(a) During the quarter ended April 27, 2019, the Company recognized $10.3 million of pre-tax income from the recovery of previously reserved accounts receivable and contract assets for a customer that filed a voluntary petition for reorganization during February 2019.

(b) During the quarter ended April 27, 2019, the Company recorded an $8.2 million pre-tax charge for estimated warranty costs for work performed for a customer in prior periods.

(c) During the quarter ended April 27, 2019, the Company excluded income tax expense of approximately $0.6 million for the tax effects of the vesting and exercise of share-based awards from its Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share.

(d) The Company has a note hedge in effect to offset the economic dilution of additional shares from the Notes up to an average quarterly share price of $130.43 per share. Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Shares excludes the GAAP dilutive share effect of the Notes.

Amounts in table above may not add due to rounding.

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) Unaudited

OUTLOOK - DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE









Quarter Ending



July 27, 2019





GAAP diluted earnings per common share

$0.59 - $0.81





Adjustment



Addback of after-tax non-cash amortization of debt discount (a)

0.11





Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share

$0.70 - $0.92











Diluted shares (in millions)

31.8





(a) The Company expects to recognize approximately $5.0 million in pre-tax interest expense during the quarter ending July 27, 2019 for the non-cash amortization of the debt discount associated with the Notes.

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In the Company's quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, it may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company believes that the presentation of certain Non-GAAP financial measures in these materials provides information that is useful to investors because it allows for a more direct comparison of the Company's performance for the period reported with the Company's performance in prior periods. The Company cautions that Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results. Management defines the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this release as follows:

Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues - contract revenues from businesses that are included for the entire period in both the current and prior year periods, excluding contract revenues from storm restoration services. Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenue growth is calculated as the percentage change in Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues over those of the comparable prior year periods. Management believes organic growth is a helpful measure for comparing the Company's revenue performance with prior periods.





- contract revenues from businesses that are included for the entire period in both the current and prior year periods, excluding contract revenues from storm restoration services. Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenue growth is calculated as the percentage change in Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues over those of the comparable prior year periods. Management believes organic growth is a helpful measure for comparing the Company's revenue performance with prior periods. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of fixed assets, stock-based compensation expense, and certain non-recurring items. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is a helpful measure for comparing the Company's operating performance with prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies with different capital structures or tax rates.





- net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of fixed assets, stock-based compensation expense, and certain non-recurring items. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is a helpful measure for comparing the Company's operating performance with prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies with different capital structures or tax rates. Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - GAAP net income before the non-cash amortization of the debt discount and the related tax impact, certain tax impacts resulting from vesting and exercise of share-based awards, and certain non-recurring items.





- GAAP net income before the non-cash amortization of the debt discount and the related tax impact, certain tax impacts resulting from vesting and exercise of share-based awards, and certain non-recurring items. Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Shares - Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income divided by Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Shares outstanding. The Company has a hedge in effect to offset the economic dilution of additional shares that would be issued in connection with the conversion of the Notes up to an average quarterly share price of $130.43 . The measure of Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted shares used in computing Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share excludes dilution from the Notes. Management believes that the calculation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted shares to reflect the note hedge will be useful to investors because it provides insight into the offsetting economic effect of the hedge against potential conversion of the Notes.

Management excludes or adjusts each of the items identified below from Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share:

Non-cash amortization of debt discount on Notes - The Company's Notes were allocated between debt and equity components. The difference between the principal amount and the carrying amount of the liability component of the Notes represents a debt discount. The debt discount is being amortized over the term of the Notes but does not result in periodic cash interest payments. The Company has excluded the non-cash amortization of the debt discount from its Non-GAAP financial measures because it believes it is useful to analyze the component of interest expense for the Notes that will be paid in cash. The exclusion of the non-cash amortization from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures provides management with a consistent measure for assessing financial results.





- The Company's Notes were allocated between debt and equity components. The difference between the principal amount and the carrying amount of the liability component of the Notes represents a debt discount. The debt discount is being amortized over the term of the Notes but does not result in periodic cash interest payments. The Company has excluded the non-cash amortization of the debt discount from its Non-GAAP financial measures because it believes it is useful to analyze the component of interest expense for the Notes that will be paid in cash. The exclusion of the non-cash amortization from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures provides management with a consistent measure for assessing financial results. Recovery of previously reserved accounts receivable and contract assets - During the quarter ended April 27, 2019 , the Company recognized $10.3 million of pre-tax income from the recovery of previously reserved accounts receivable and contract assets for a customer that filed a voluntary petition for reorganization during February 2019 . The Company excludes the impact of this recovery from its Non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes it is not indicative of its underlying results.





During the quarter ended , the Company recognized of pre-tax income from the recovery of previously reserved accounts receivable and contract assets for a customer that filed a voluntary petition for reorganization during . The Company excludes the impact of this recovery from its Non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes it is not indicative of its underlying results. Charge for warranty costs - During the quarter ended April 27, 2019 , the Company recorded an $8.2 million pre-tax charge for estimated warranty costs for work performed for a customer in prior periods. The Company excludes the impact of this charge from its Non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes it is not indicative of its underlying results in the current period.





- During the quarter ended , the Company recorded an pre-tax charge for estimated warranty costs for work performed for a customer in prior periods. The Company excludes the impact of this charge from its Non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes it is not indicative of its underlying results in the current period. Tax impact of the vesting and exercise of share-based awards - The Company excludes certain tax impacts resulting from the vesting and exercise of share-based awards as these amounts may vary significantly from period to period. Excluding these amounts from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures provides management with a more consistent measure for assessing financial results.





- The Company excludes certain tax impacts resulting from the vesting and exercise of share-based awards as these amounts may vary significantly from period to period. Excluding these amounts from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures provides management with a more consistent measure for assessing financial results. Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments - The tax impact of pre-tax adjustments reflects the Company's effective tax rate used for financial planning for the applicable period.

