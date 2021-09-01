Dycom Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept 1., 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today its results for the second quarter and six months ended July 31, 2021.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Contract revenues of $787.6 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 , compared to $823.9 million for the quarter ended July 25, 2020 , a decrease of 4.4%.

for the quarter ended , compared to for the quarter ended , a decrease of 4.4%. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $73.8 million , or 9.4% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 , compared to $102.7 million , or 12.5% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended July 25, 2020 .

, or 9.4% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended , compared to , or 12.5% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended . On a GAAP basis, net income was $18.2 million , or $0.59 per common share diluted, for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 , compared to $37.0 million , or $1.15 per common share diluted, for the quarter ended July 25, 2020 . Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income was $18.5 million , or $0.60 per common share diluted, for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 , compared to $38.0 million , or $1.18 per common share diluted, for the quarter ended July 25, 2020 .

, or per common share diluted, for the quarter ended , compared to , or per common share diluted, for the quarter ended . Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income was , or per common share diluted, for the quarter ended , compared to , or per common share diluted, for the quarter ended . During the quarter ended July 31, 2021 , the Company repurchased 631,638 common shares in open market transactions for $50.0 million at an average price of $79.16 per share. As of July 31, 2021 , the Company had 30,170,076 shares outstanding, excluding the dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock.

, the Company repurchased 631,638 common shares in open market transactions for at an average price of per share. As of , the Company had 30,170,076 shares outstanding, excluding the dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock. As of July 31, 2021 , the Company had cash and equivalents of $261.9 million , no outstanding borrowings on its revolving line of credit, $350.0 million principal amount of term loan outstanding, $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.50% senior notes due April 2029 (the "2029 Notes") outstanding, and $58.3 million aggregate principal amount of 0.75% convertible senior notes due September 2021 (the "2021 Convertible Notes") outstanding.

Year-to-Date Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Contract revenues of $1.515 billion for the six months ended July 31, 2021 , compared to $1.638 billion for the six months ended July 25, 2020 . Contract revenues decreased 7.8% on an organic basis after excluding $3.9 million in contract revenues from storm restoration services for the six months ended July 31, 2021 .

for the six months ended , compared to for the six months ended . Contract revenues decreased 7.8% on an organic basis after excluding in contract revenues from storm restoration services for the six months ended . Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $117.9 million , or 7.8% of contract revenues, for the six months ended July 31, 2021 , compared to $172.5 million , or 10.5% of contract revenues, for the six months ended July 25, 2020 .

, or 7.8% of contract revenues, for the six months ended , compared to , or 10.5% of contract revenues, for the six months ended . On a GAAP basis, net income was $19.1 million , or $0.61 per common share diluted, for the six months ended July 31, 2021 , compared to $4.6 million , or $0.14 per common share diluted, for the six months ended July 25, 2020 . Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income was $17.3 million , or $0.56 per common share diluted, for the six months ended July 31, 2021 , compared to $49.4 million , or $1.55 per common share diluted, for the six months ended July 25, 2020 .

, or per common share diluted, for the six months ended , compared to , or per common share diluted, for the six months ended . Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income was , or per common share diluted, for the six months ended , compared to , or per common share diluted, for the six months ended . During the six months ended July 31, 2021 , the Company issued $500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 2029 Notes, amended its senior credit facility to extend the maturity to April 2026 and resize capacity, and, with a portion of the net proceeds from the 2029 Notes offering and available cash, repaid $105.0 million of revolver borrowings and $71.9 million of term loan borrowings.

Outlook

For the quarter ending October 30, 2021, as compared to the quarter ended October 24, 2020, the Company expects contract revenues to be in-line and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to decrease as a percentage of contract revenues. For additional information regarding the Company's outlook, please see the presentation materials available on the Company's website posted in connection with the conference call discussed below.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, the Company may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures in the press release tables that follow.

Conference Call Information and Other Selected Data

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These

statements include those related to the outlook for the quarter ending October 30, 2021 found under the "Outlook" section of this release. These statements are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results for completed periods and periods in the future to differ materially from the results projected or implied in any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The most significant of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) and include the duration and severity of a pandemic caused by COVID-19, vaccination rates in the areas where we operate, any worsening of the pandemic caused by increasing infection rates triggered by new variants, future economic conditions and trends including the potential impacts of an inflationary economic environment, customer capital budgets and spending priorities, the availability and cost of materials, equipment and labor necessary to perform our work, the adequacy of the Company's insurance and other reserves and allowances for doubtful accounts, whether the carrying value of the Company's assets may be impaired, the future impact of any acquisitions or dispositions, adjustments and cancellations of the Company's projects, the related impact to the Company's backlog from project cancellations, weather conditions, the anticipated outcome of other contingent events, including litigation, liquidity and other financial needs, the availability of financing, the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness, restrictions imposed by the Company's credit agreement, and the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited









July 31, 2021

January 30, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and equivalents $ 261,947



$ 11,770

Accounts receivable, net 929,120



858,123

Contract assets 163,691



197,110

Inventories 69,685



70,849

Income tax receivable 9,709



1,706

Other current assets 43,556



29,072

Total current assets 1,477,708



1,168,630









Property and equipment, net 276,659



273,960

Operating lease right-of-use assets 66,954



63,179

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 382,453



391,807

Other assets 38,076



46,589

Total assets $ 2,241,850



$ 1,944,165









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 173,235



$ 158,966

Current portion of debt 66,639



81,722

Contract liabilities 13,486



14,101

Accrued insurance claims 43,783



41,736

Operating lease liabilities 26,125



24,769

Income taxes payable 197



6,387

Other accrued liabilities 124,058



120,809

Total current liabilities 447,523



448,490









Long-term debt 831,197



501,562

Accrued insurance claims - non-current 60,714



70,224

Operating lease liabilities - non-current 40,851



38,359

Deferred tax liabilities, net - non-current 54,062



47,650

Other liabilities 27,082



26,572

Total liabilities 1,461,429



1,132,857









Total stockholders' equity 780,421



811,308

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,241,850



$ 1,944,165











DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Unaudited

















Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2021

Quarter

Ended

July 25, 2020

Six Months

Ended

July 31, 2021

Six Months

Ended

July 25, 2020 Contract revenues $ 787,568



$ 823,921



$ 1,515,065



$ 1,638,244

















Costs of earned revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization 651,367



657,953



1,271,378



1,338,159

General and administrative1 64,730



67,357



131,740



133,243

Depreciation and amortization 38,462



44,129



77,542



90,001

Goodwill impairment charge2 —



—



—



53,264

Total 754,559



769,439



1,480,660



1,614,667

















Interest expense, net3 (9,334)



(7,853)



(15,211)



(20,310)

(Loss) gain on debt extinguishment4 —



(458)



(62)



12,046

Other income, net 986



3,097



3,703



4,214

Income before income taxes 24,661



49,268



22,835



19,527

















Provision for income taxes5 6,496



12,244



3,772



14,921

















Net income $ 18,165



$ 37,024



$ 19,063



$ 4,606

















Earnings per common share:





























Basic earnings per common share $ 0.60



$ 1.17



$ 0.62



$ 0.15

















Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.59



$ 1.15



$ 0.61



$ 0.14

















Shares used in computing earnings per common share:























Basic 30,431,143



31,750,547



30,553,381



31,677,012

















Diluted 30,872,506



32,128,098



31,085,985



31,947,346



















DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited

CONTRACT REVENUES, NON-GAAP ORGANIC CONTRACT REVENUES, AND DECLINE %'s





















Contract

Revenues -

GAAP

Revenues

from storm

restoration

services

Non-GAAP

- Organic

Contract

Revenues

GAAP -

Organic

Decline %

Non-GAAP -

Organic

Decline % Quarter Ended July 31, 2021 $ 787,568



$ —



$ 787,568



(4.4) %

(4.4) %



















Quarter Ended July 25, 2020 $ 823,921



$ —



$ 823,921





























Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 $ 1,515,065



$ (3,869)



$ 1,511,196



(7.5) %

(7.8) %



















Six Months Ended July 25, 2020 $ 1,638,244



$ —



$ 1,638,244











NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

















Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2021

Quarter

Ended

July 25, 2020

Six Months

Ended

July 31, 2021

Six Months

Ended

July 25, 2020 Reconciliation of net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:













Net income $ 18,165



$ 37,024



$ 19,063



$ 4,606

Interest expense, net 9,334



7,853



15,211



20,310

Provision for income taxes 6,496



12,244



3,772



14,921

Depreciation and amortization 38,462



44,129



77,542



90,001

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization ("EBITDA") 72,457



101,250



115,588



129,838

Gain on sale of fixed assets (992)



(3,418)



(3,844)



(5,206)

Stock-based compensation expense 2,309



4,373



6,049



6,694

Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment4 —



458



62



(12,046)

Goodwill impairment charge2 —



—



—



53,264

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,774



$ 102,663



$ 117,855



$ 172,544

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA % of contract revenues 9.4 %

12.5 %

7.8 %

10.5 %

















DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Unaudited















NET INCOME, NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME, DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, AND NON-GAAP

ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

















Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2021

Quarter

Ended

July 25, 2020

Six Months

Ended

July 31, 2021

Six Months

Ended

July 25, 2020 Reconciliation of net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income:













Net income $ 18,165



$ 37,024



$ 19,063



$ 4,606

















Pre-Tax Adjustments:













Non-cash amortization of debt discount on 2021 Convertible Notes 666



1,748



1,329



6,089

Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment4 —



458



62



(12,046)

Goodwill impairment charge2 —



—



—



53,264

















Tax Adjustments:













Tax impact for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards (160)



(658)



(2,792)



(208)

Tax effect from net operating loss carryback under enacted

CARES Act5 —



—



—



(2,631)

Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (180)



(607)



(376)



289

Total adjustments, net of tax 326



941



(1,777)



44,757

















Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income $ 18,491



$ 37,965



$ 17,286



$ 49,363

















Reconciliation of diluted earnings per common share to Non-GAAP

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share:













GAAP diluted earnings per common share $ 0.59



$ 1.15



$ 0.61



$ 0.14

Total adjustments, net of tax 0.01



0.03



(0.05)



1.40

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share $ 0.60



$ 1.18



$ 0.56



$ 1.55

















Shares used in computing Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per

Common Share 30,872,506



32,128,098



31,085,985



31,947,346

















Amounts in table above may not add due to rounding.









DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In the Company's quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, it may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company believes that the presentation of certain Non-GAAP financial measures in these materials provides information that is useful to investors because it allows for a more direct comparison of the Company's performance for the period reported with the Company's performance in prior periods. The Company cautions that Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results. Management defines the Non-GAAP financial measures used as follows:

Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues - contract revenues from businesses that are included for the entire period in both the current and prior year periods, excluding contract revenues from storm restoration services. Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenue change percentage is calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues from the comparable prior year period divided by the comparable prior year period Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues. Management believes Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues is a helpful measure for comparing the Company's revenue performance with prior periods.

- contract revenues from businesses that are included for the entire period in both the current and prior year periods, excluding contract revenues from storm restoration services. Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenue change percentage is calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues from the comparable prior year period divided by the comparable prior year period Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues. Management believes Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues is a helpful measure for comparing the Company's revenue performance with prior periods. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of fixed assets, stock-based compensation expense, and certain non-recurring items. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is a helpful measure for comparing the Company's operating performance with prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies with different capital structures or tax rates.

- net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of fixed assets, stock-based compensation expense, and certain non-recurring items. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is a helpful measure for comparing the Company's operating performance with prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies with different capital structures or tax rates. Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - GAAP net income before the non-cash amortization of the debt discount and the related tax impact, certain tax impacts resulting from vesting and exercise of share-based awards, and certain non-recurring items. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income is a helpful measure for comparing the Company's operating performance with prior periods.

- GAAP net income before the non-cash amortization of the debt discount and the related tax impact, certain tax impacts resulting from vesting and exercise of share-based awards, and certain non-recurring items. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income is a helpful measure for comparing the Company's operating performance with prior periods. Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share - Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Management excludes or adjusts each of the items identified below from Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share:

Non-cash amortization of debt discount on 2021 Convertible Notes - The Company's 2021 Convertible Notes were allocated between debt and equity components. The difference between the principal amount and the carrying amount of the liability component of the 2021 Convertible Notes represents a debt discount. The debt discount is being amortized over the term of the 2021 Convertible Notes but does not result in periodic cash interest payments. The Company excludes the non-cash amortization of the debt discount from its Non-GAAP financial measures because it believes it is useful to analyze the component of interest expense for the 2021 Convertible Notes that will be paid in cash. The exclusion of the non-cash amortization from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures provides management with a consistent measure for assessing financial results.

- The Company's 2021 Convertible Notes were allocated between debt and equity components. The difference between the principal amount and the carrying amount of the liability component of the 2021 Convertible Notes represents a debt discount. The debt discount is being amortized over the term of the 2021 Convertible Notes but does not result in periodic cash interest payments. The Company excludes the non-cash amortization of the debt discount from its Non-GAAP financial measures because it believes it is useful to analyze the component of interest expense for the 2021 Convertible Notes that will be paid in cash. The exclusion of the non-cash amortization from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures provides management with a consistent measure for assessing financial results. Goodwill impairment charge - During the six months ended July 25, 2020 , the Company incurred a goodwill impairment charge of $53.3 million for a reporting unit that performs installation services inside third party premises. Management believes excluding the goodwill impairment charge from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures assists investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and provides management with a consistent measure for assessing the current and historical financial results.

- During the six months ended , the Company incurred a goodwill impairment charge of for a reporting unit that performs installation services inside third party premises. Management believes excluding the goodwill impairment charge from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures assists investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and provides management with a consistent measure for assessing the current and historical financial results. Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment - During the six months ended July 31, 2021 , the Company recognized a loss on debt extinguishment of $0.1 million in connection with the amendment and restatement of its credit agreement maturing in April 2026 . During the six months ended July 25, 2020 , the Company recognized a gain on debt extinguishment of $12.0 million in connection with its purchase of $401.7 million aggregate principal amount of the Company's 2021 Convertible Notes for $371.4 million , including interest and fees. Management believes excluding the loss (gain) on debt extinguishment from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures assists investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and provides management with a consistent measure for assessing the current and historical financial results.

- During the six months ended , the Company recognized a loss on debt extinguishment of in connection with the amendment and restatement of its credit agreement maturing in . During the six months ended , the Company recognized a gain on debt extinguishment of in connection with its purchase of aggregate principal amount of the Company's 2021 Convertible Notes for , including interest and fees. Management believes excluding the loss (gain) on debt extinguishment from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures assists investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and provides management with a consistent measure for assessing the current and historical financial results. Tax impact of the vesting and exercise of share-based awards - The Company excludes certain tax impacts resulting from the vesting and exercise of share-based awards as these amounts may vary significantly from period to period. Excluding these amounts from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures provides management with a more consistent measure for assessing financial results.

- The Company excludes certain tax impacts resulting from the vesting and exercise of share-based awards as these amounts may vary significantly from period to period. Excluding these amounts from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures provides management with a more consistent measure for assessing financial results. Tax effect from a net operating loss carryback under enacted CARES Act - During the six months ended July 25, 2020 , the Company recognized an income tax benefit of $2.6 million from a net operating loss carryback under the enacted U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act. The Company excludes this impact because the Company believes it is not indicative of the Company's underlying results or ongoing operations.

- During the six months ended , the Company recognized an income tax benefit of from a net operating loss carryback under the enacted U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act. The Company excludes this impact because the Company believes it is not indicative of the Company's underlying results or ongoing operations. Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments - The tax impact of pre-tax adjustments reflects the Company's estimated tax impact of specific adjustments and the effective tax rate used for financial planning for the applicable period.

Notes

1 Includes stock-based compensation expense of $2.3 million and $4.4 million for the quarters ended July 31, 2021 and July 25, 2020, respectively, and $6.0 million and $6.7 million for the six months ended July 31, 2021 and July 25, 2020, respectively.

2 The Company incurred a goodwill impairment charge of $53.3 million during the six months ended July 25, 2020 for a reporting unit that performs installation services inside third party premises.

3 Includes pre-tax interest expense for non-cash amortization of the debt discount associated with the 2021 Convertible Notes of $0.7 million and $1.7 million for the quarters ended July 31, 2021 and July 25, 2020, respectively, and $1.3 million and $6.1 million for the six months ended July 31, 2021 and July 25, 2020, respectively.

4 During the six months ended July 31, 2021, the Company recognized a loss on debt extinguishment of $0.1 million in connection with the amendment and restatement of its credit agreement maturing in April 2026.

During the quarter ended July 25, 2020, the Company purchased $234.7 million aggregate principal amount of its 2021 Convertible Notes for $224.4 million, including interest and fees. The purchase price was allocated between the debt and equity components of the 2021 Convertible Notes. Based on the net carrying amount of the 2021 Convertible Notes, the Company recognized a net loss on debt extinguishment of $0.5 million after the write-off of associated debt issuance costs. The Company also recognized the equity component of the settlement of the 2021 Convertible Notes.

During the quarter ended April 25, 2020, the Company purchased $167.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 2021 Convertible Notes for $147.0 million, including interest and fees. The purchase price was allocated between the debt and equity components of the 2021 Convertible Notes. Based on the net carrying amount of the 2021 Convertible Notes, the Company recognized a net gain on debt extinguishment of $12.5 million after the write-off of associated debt issuance costs. The Company also recognized the equity component of the settlement of the 2021 Convertible Notes.

5 For the quarter and six months ended July 31, 2021, the provision for income taxes includes $0.2 million and $2.8 million, respectively, of income tax benefit for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards. For the quarter and six months ended July 25, 2020, the provision for income taxes includes $0.7 million and $0.2 million, respectively, of income tax benefit for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards. Additionally, for the six months ended July 25, 2020, the Company recognized an income tax benefit of $2.6 million from a net operating loss carryback under the enacted CARES Act.

