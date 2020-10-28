Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Jennifer Fritzsche As Director

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced the appointment of Jennifer Fritzsche as a director. Ms. Fritzsche is currently the Chief Financial Officer and a director of Canopy Spectrum, LLC, and has been a Senior Industry and Innovation Fellow at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business since October 2019. She formerly served as a managing director and Senior Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo Securities (or its predecessor firms) for 25 years. During her career at Wells Fargo, Ms. Fritzsche served in multiple leadership and management roles, including as a Senior Analyst covering the telecommunications/cable services communications infrastructure industries. In connection with Ms. Fritzsche's appointment, the Company's Board of Directors approved a resolution to increase the number of board members from seven to eight. The appointment, effective October 27, 2020, is for a term extending until the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities. For more information, visit https://dycomind.com.

