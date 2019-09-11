Dycom Industries, Inc. To Participate in D.A. Davidson's 18th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today it will participate in D.A. Davidson's 18th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, IL on September 18, 2019. Presentation materials shared at the conference will be made available in the "Events and Presentations" section of Dycom's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com until Friday, October 18, 2019.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include project management, engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

SOURCE Dycom Industries, Inc.

