Dycom Industries, Inc. To Present At The 2019 Wells Fargo TMT Summit

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced that Steven Nielsen, Dycom's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2019 Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 3:55 p.m. PST / 6:55 p.m. EST. A live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Dycom's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com. A replay of the webcast will be available until Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

SOURCE Dycom Industries, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dycomind.com

