Dycom Industries, Inc. To Present At The Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Dycom is scheduled to make its presentation on Tuesday, June 12, at approximately 4:10 p.m. (ET). A live simulcast of this presentation along with related materials will be available via the Company's website at http://www.dycomind.com . If you are unable to listen to the presentation at the scheduled time, a replay of the live simulcast and the related materials will be available at http://www.dycomind.com until Thursday, July 12, 2018.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States and in Canada. These services include project management, engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

