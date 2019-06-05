Dycom Industries, Inc. To Present At The Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today its upcoming presentation at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference, to be held at the InterContinental Hotel, Boston, Massachusetts.

Dycom is scheduled to make its presentation on Wednesday, June 12, at approximately 11:30 a.m. (ET). A live simulcast and related materials will be available in the "Events and Presentations" section of Dycom's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com. If you are unable to listen to the presentation at the scheduled time, a replay of the live simulcast and the related materials will be available at https://ir.dycomind.com until Friday, July 12, 2019.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include project management, engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

