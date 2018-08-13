Dycom Industries, Inc. to Report Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results and Host Conference Call

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE : DY ) will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its fiscal 2019 second quarter results. Conference call materials, including the fiscal 2019 second quarter results news release will be made available Wednesday morning prior to the call.

To participate in the conference call, dial: (800) 230-1059 (United States) or (612) 234-9959 (International) ten minutes before the conference call begins and ask for the "Dycom Results" conference call. A live webcast of the conference call and related materials will be available on the Company's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com . If you are unable to attend the conference call at the scheduled time, a replay of the live webcast and the related materials will be available at https://ir.dycomind.com until Friday, September 28, 2018.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States and in Canada. These services include project management, engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

SOURCE Dycom Industries, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dycomind.com

