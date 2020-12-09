Dyer Brown Officially Certified LGBT Business Enterprise® by National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

Certified as of this year through the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and its Supplier Diversity Initiative, Dyer Brown leads in its professional fields in a business environment increasingly valuing diversity and certified LGBTBE (Lesbian/Gay/Bi/Trans Business Enterprise) service providers. According to Dyer Brown's president and principal Brent Zeigler, AIA, IIDA the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce serves as the business voice of the LGBT community and the nation's exclusive certifying body for LGBT-owned and -operated businesses.

"Dyer Brown has been known for service and innovation, our award-winning design portfolio, and leadership in corporate services, building owner support and working with institutional and nonprofit organizations," says Zeigler. "Listed among the top LGBT-owned businesses in Boston encompassing our national presence in Atlanta and nationwide, this official designation reinforces Dyer Brown's commitment to working with clients increasingly tapping into diverse service providers."

In addition to architecture and interior design projects and workplace strategy consulting, Dyer Brown Architects ' fully integrated suite of professional services include building owner and corporate advisory and 3D concept visualization. Clients range from property owners and developers to end-users such as global corporations and leading regional brands in workplace, retail, hospitality and higher education.

"We are so pleased to welcome Dyer Brown to the ever-expanding network of NGLCC-certified LGBT Business Enterprises and the hundreds of corporations and government agencies eager to put them to work," said NGLCC cofounder and President Justin Nelson, who established the organization with cofounder and CEO Chance Mitchell in 2002. Nelson adds that Dyer Brown is now eligible for NGLCC's supplier diversity programs with Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, educational opportunities and business networks promoted through NGLCC.

Dyer Brown's latest announcement signals the firm's continued robust growth in project types and scales. Adds Zeigler, "It is an honor to be welcomed into this organization. As a design-driven organization and an LGBT-owned and -operated business, we look forward to working side by side with other organizations within our diverse community to democratize access to design excellence, workplace strategy, and more."

