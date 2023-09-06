Dyes and Pigments Market to grow by USD 12.98 billion from 2022 to 2027, Rising awareness about the use of organic and natural dyes drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dyes and pigments market size is expected to grow by USD 12.98 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for dyes and pigments from various industries is notably driving the dyes and pigments market. However, factors such as volatility in raw material prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (Pigments and Dyes), end-user (Paints and coatings, Textiles, Printing inks, Plastics, and Others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dyes and Pigments Market 2023-2027
Rising awareness about the use of organic and natural dyes is notably driving the growth of the market. The surging popularity of organic and natural dyes can be attributed to their pronounced advantages, particularly their minimal adverse effects on human well-being. These dyes, sourced from renewable origins like plants, vegetables, and fruits, ensure their safety for application in products that come into direct contact with the human body. Furthermore, their environmental credentials offer an additional layer of appeal. A fascinating aspect of these dyes is their capacity to yield a broader spectrum of colors, adding to their allure. Notably, the beauty and cosmetics sector has welcomed the integration of organic and natural dyes into its formulations, proffering a safer and eco-friendly alternative to consumers. It follows that these compelling factors collectively contribute to an elevated demand for organic and natural dyes, consequently energizing the expansion of the global dyes and pigments market throughout the forecast period.

Dyes And Pigments Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the dyes and pigments market including AGROFERT AS, Archroma Management GmbH, Atul Ltd., Cabot Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Dainichiseika Color and Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd., DIC Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Flint Group, Heubach GmbH, Huntsman International LLC, Kemira Oyj, Kronos Worldwide Inc., Lanxess AG, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd., Venator Materials Plc, Vibrantz Technologies, and Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd.

  • Vibrantz Technologies: The company offers dyes and pigments such as Cu-Phthalo Blue, Pigment Red 146, Pigment Violet 23, and Pigment Yellow 83. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Dyes And Pigments Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • Product

The pigments segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Pigments play a pivotal role in presenting vibrant and enduring hues to paints. Their transformative impact enhances surface aesthetics, bolsters resilience against weathering and fading, and contributes substantively to the overall durability of paint compositions. Organic pigments, originating from organic compounds, are renowned for their capacity to infuse paints with vivid and dynamic colouration. On the other hand, inorganic pigments trace their origins to minerals and lack organic components. These inorganic counterparts are renowned for their impressive heat resistance, robust stability, and enduring durability. This distinctive set of attributes underlines the unique value proposition of inorganic pigments in various applications. Collectively, these factors are poised to catalyze a heightened demand for pigments, consequently propelling the expansion of the market throughout the forecast period.

  • Geography 

Europe is estimated to account for 36% of the global market during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, growing urbanization, and the growing demand for various end-user products are the major factors driving the growth of the market in this region. Countries such as China, India, and Japan have invested heavily in developing advanced manufacturing capabilities, allowing them to produce high-quality dyes and pigments at competitive prices.

Challenge - The rise in health and safety concerns due to synthetic dyes and pigments restricts the growth of the market. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Dyes And Pigments Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist dyes and pigments market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the composite rebar market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the dyes and pigments market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of dyes and pigments market companies

Dyes And Pigments Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 12.98 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.25

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 36%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AGROFERT AS, Archroma Management GmbH, Atul Ltd., Cabot Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Dainichiseika Color and Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd., DIC Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Flint Group, Heubach GmbH, Huntsman International LLC, Kemira Oyj, Kronos Worldwide Inc., Lanxess AG, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd., Venator Materials Plc, Vibrantz Technologies, and Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
