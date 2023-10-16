Dying to get a reservation at the infamous Kalaya? Don't miss this chance to dine with James Beard Award-Winning Chef, Kuhn Nok, where proceeds benefit Liguori Academy

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Voi•áge Dinner Series is set to mesmerize the taste buds of food enthusiasts in Philadelphia, featuring an exquisite collaboration between two James Beard award winning chefs, Chutatip 'Nok' Suntaranon and Justin Pichetrungsi, all for a meaningful purpose.
Hosted by Eli Kulp, Voi•áge Dinner Series is a unique gastronomic adventure bringing together culinary experts from across the nation. This event promises to redefine culinary experiences, with the added gratification of giving back to the community.

What sets the Voi•áge Dinner Series apart is its commitment to making a positive impact on the community. This once in a lifetime Kalaya – Anajak Thai dinner is $250 per person (tax and gratuity included), with each chef donating $10,000 to a charity of their choice. Liguori Academy, offers an education preparing future leaders through individualized learning in a community that offers boundless opportunities, was selected as philanthropic partner of the event.

Liguori Academy is an independent high school and registered 501(c)3 non-profit that stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity for students in the Fishtown and Kensington community. Devoted to breaking educational barriers, Liguori Academy holds a steadfast commitment to making private school education accessible. Through a system of grants, scholarships, and needs-based assistance, they ensure that financial circumstances do not hinder a student's potential to excel. At Liguori Academy, no deserving applicant is turned away due to financial need, embodying their unwavering dedication to nurturing academic growth and empowering the next generation within their community.

The series kicks off with two exclusive dinners scheduled Monday, October 16, and Tuesday, October 17, promising an unforgettable five-course culinary journey for all attendees. Adding a special touch to the evening, Liguori Academy students will be assisting at the host stations, enhancing the overall dining experience.

"We're honored to be chosen as the philanthropic partner for this extraordinary dinner series, uniting exceptional chefs to create a memorable dining experience while also contributing to Liguori Academy's educational mission in the community—a cause we hold close to our hearts," expressed Sammy DiGeorge, representing Liguori Academy.

For more information and to reserve your spot at these extraordinary dinners, visit https://kalayaphilly.com/

