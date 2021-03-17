Dylan Connor's "Bring You Back" is a Tender Elegy to Those Who Have Suffered Tragic Loss

STRATFORD, Conn., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dylan Connor has released "Bring You Back," a poignant elegy dedicated to the plight of those who have lost loved ones to the senseless tragedy of an automobile accident. As an award-winning high school Latin teacher and a highly respected musician with 5 albums to his credit, Connor is sadly familiar with the shock, frustration, and cold reality a family must somehow endure when confronted by this cruel trial.

In the video, the haunting grey-scale images of artist Marc Nelson support Connor's elegant, subdued performance. Nelson's work has been presented on CNN as well as in the New York Times and the Washington Post.

Nelson and the director of the music video, filmmaker Lou Spetrino, are also school teachers. Like Connor, they too have experienced the terrible toll that fatal car accidents have on their schools and communities.

The song "Bring You Back" is also featured in the major motion picture, "Adverse" by Brian A. Metcalf starring Mickey Rourke, Penelope Ann Miller, Lou Diamond Phillips, Sean Astin, and Thomas Nicholas. "Adverse" is now available on Digital, On Demand, and DVD.

