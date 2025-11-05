Dylan Efron and Banfield Pet Hospital Shine Light on Senior Pet Adoption During National Senior Pet Month

In celebration of National Senior Pet and Adopt-A-Senior-Pet Month, Banfield and Dylan Efron are partnering to highlight senior pets ready for adoption at shelters across the U.S.

With older animals often overlooked at shelters, Banfield is helping to remove barriers to adoption by covering adoption fees and furnishing complimentary Senior Care Optimum Wellness Plans (OWPs)—which include a full year of comprehensive preventive care designed specifically for aging pets—and six months of tailored nutrition provided by Royal Canin.

With the help of Dylan, who is a proud rescue dog owner, Banfield is celebrating the special bond and unique joys of senior pet ownership and helping to make their care easier and more affordable with new Senior Care OWPs.

Older animals in shelters can often be overlooked: according to the ASPCA, some shelters see senior dogs adopted at half the rate of their younger dogs and puppies. In honor of National Senior Pet and Adopt-A-Senior-Pet Month—and on the heels of Mars' Global Adoption events—Banfield and Dylan are joining forces to spotlight adoptable senior dogs and cats from shelters across the U.S., demonstrating that age is no barrier to loyal companionship and endless tail wags.

"My rescue dog, Booey, still acts like a puppy, but the reality is he's getting older—and it pains me to think that if our paths hadn't crossed, he might still be waiting at the shelter for his forever home," said Dylan Efron. "I'm thrilled to partner with Banfield to show just how much older pets have to offer and to help more of them find families—so they can spend their golden years surrounded by love and affection."

To help six deserving shelter pets find homes, Banfield will cover each of their adoption fees and provide a complimentary Senior Care Optimum Wellness Plan (OWP)—offering a full year of comprehensive preventive care, including advanced diagnostics and a referral for a free emergency or specialty care consultation at BluePearl Pet Hospital.

Additionally, to help support the unique nutritional needs of these senior pets, Royal Canin, a global leader in pet health nutrition, will provide six months of their science-based diets at the time of adoption. With carefully balanced nutrients tailored for senior dogs and cats, these diets will help adopters care for their companions as they age.

For more than 30 years, Banfield has been at the forefront of affordable, high-quality preventive care through its innovative OWPs, providing more than two million pet owners nationwide with flexible, budget-friendly packages that enhance access to high-quality veterinary care. Banfield's new Senior OWPs are the practice's most comprehensive preventive care packages yet, designed specifically to proactively support aging pets and help catch some of the most common issues that impact them.

"At Banfield, we believe every pet deserves the opportunity to thrive throughout all stages of life, from puppy and kittenhood into their golden years," said Dr. Alea Harrison, Chief Medical Officer at Banfield Pet Hospital. "Older pets have unique health needs, and our Senior Optimum Wellness Plan is designed to deliver the preventive care and diagnostics they require for a happy, healthy future. We like to say that older pets are sprinkled with a little extra sugar, and we hope this initiative inspires others looking to adopt to consider how sweet life can be with a senior companion."

Follow @DylanEfron and @BanfieldPetHospital as they spotlight the six participating senior pets available for adoption at shelters in Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Tampa and New York.

Discover helpful tips from Banfield on adopting a new pet here, and for expert advice on caring for pets into their golden years, visit here. To learn more about tailored nutrition, including diets specifically for cats and dogs, visit here.

About Banfield Pet Hospital

Banfield Pet Hospital was founded in Portland, Ore. in 1955 and today is a pioneer in preventive veterinary care with more than 1,000 general veterinary hospitals in 42 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and Mexico. Every year, Banfield's veterinary teams provide high-quality veterinary care to over three million pets, including more than two million Optimum Wellness Plan clients. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of practices, Banfield's more than 19,000 Associates nationwide are committed to positively impacting society through the Banfield Gives Back program and to its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS, because pets make a better world for us. Press seeking additional information are invited to call the Banfield Media Hotline: (888) 355-0595.

About ROYAL CANIN®

ROYAL CANIN® is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, one of the billion-dollar brands of Mars, Incorporated, and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr. Jean Cathary, ROYAL CANIN® designs precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary practices worldwide.

Over the years, ROYAL CANIN® has pushed the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals, including breeders and veterinarians. Its unique business approach puts the nutritional requirements of cats and dogs at the heart of innovation. Pet's age, lifestyle, size, breed, and sensitivities are studied through science and observation to produce diets that meet their specific needs.

ROYAL CANIN® generates value not only for pets, but also for people and the planet. This means being mutually beneficial to the ecosystem, empowering Associates, building enduring relationships with stakeholders, and always thinking about how to ensure a viable future for generations to come.

To learn more about ROYAL CANIN®, visit www.royalcanin.com and follow us on Instagram at @royalcaninus.

