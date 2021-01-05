Dylan Glenn And Lynnette Kelly Join Board Of Managers Of Common Securitization Solutions As Independent Members

"Dylan and Lynnette have a great diversity of experience in financial services as well as in complementary sectors such as investment banking, asset management, and securities regulation," said CSS Chief Executive Officer Tony Renzi. "I look forward to them helping us in our efforts to realize the full potential of our business."

In January 2020, FHFA announced Giancarlo's appointment as independent Chairman of the Board and also announced that CSS was amending its Board structure, expanding the Board from four members to nine. These changes gave a seat on the Board to CSS CEO Tony Renzi, as well as providing FHFA the opportunity to appoint up to three independent Board members in addition to Giancarlo. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac continue to appoint two Board members each. Under Giancarlo's leadership, the Board, alongside FHFA and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, is helping determine the future state of CSS. This includes positioning CSS to do more for new market participants in the secondary mortgage market, as outlined by FHFA in its 2020 Scorecard.

Dylan Glenn, Member of the CSS Board of Managers

Dylan Glenn is CEO of KBBO Americas, L.P. KBBO Americas is the U.S.-based investment vehicle for the KBBO Group, a diversified investment company headquartered in the United Arab Emirates. Prior to joining the KBBO Group, Glenn was Senior Managing Director of Guggenheim Partners where he coordinated the joint venture partnership between the Abu Dhabi-based KBBO Group and Guggenheim Partners – Guggenheim KBBO Partners. It is a merchant banking effort that leverages the firm's investment banking and asset management capabilities with an important strategic partner with deep operating experience throughout the Middle East. Glenn is Chairman of Guggenheim KBBO Partners. Prior to joining Guggenheim, Glenn served as Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Sonny Perdue of Georgia. Glenn also served in the White House as Special Assistant for President George W. Bush for Economic Policy. He was a member of the National Economic Council team advising the President on various economic issues. He also spent almost two decades in national and state politics.

Lynnette Kelly, Member of the CSS Board of Managers

Lynnette Kelly is a financial services senior executive with 30-plus years of business, legal and compliance, technology and data, advocacy, regulatory, and management experience in the fixed income securities markets, both domestically and internationally. Kelly spent 12 years at Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), in Washington, DC, as its President and Chief Executive Officer until her retirement in September 2019. MSRB is the primary regulator of the municipal securities market. Prior to her tenure at MSRB, she was Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel of SIFMA, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association. Before joining SIFMA, she practiced law at several international law firms; served as General Counsel for a major New York issuer of municipal securities; and represented the fixed income markets banks and broker dealers as a trade association professional.

COMMON SECURITIZATION SOLUTIONS, LLC: Common Securitization Solutions (CSS) enables the issuance of the largest segment of mortgage-backed securities – the Uniform Mortgage-Backed Security by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac – helping support liquidity in the nation's housing finance markets. CSS does this through the Common Securitization Platform, the largest and most advanced securitization operation in the nation, which processes more than $400 billion in mortgage securities each month. CSS is a joint venture owned by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

