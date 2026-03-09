Dylan McDermott to Exhibit Photography in "Magic Realism" at Burns Gallery on Central in Sarasota

Actor and artist will appear at the March 29 exhibition event benefiting Caring for Children Charities' Scholarship Endowment Fund

SARASOTA, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Movie and television actor Dylan McDermott will present his street photography exhibition, "Magic Realism," and appear as Artist in Attendance on Sunday, March 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Burns Gallery on Central in Sarasota.

In "Magic Realism," McDermott presents a lifetime of street photography shaped by instinct, intimacy and the quiet drama of human presence. Drawn to the still image as a form of meditation, he approaches photography as a way of pausing time, studying emotion, texture, and the worlds contained within a single expression.

Moving through cities and countries alike, McDermott's portraits emerge from fleeting encounters transformed into moments of lasting attention. Rooted in connection rather than spectacle, each photograph honors the essence of the subject: a brief meeting, a shared pause, and a moment of trust captured in a single frame.

The exhibition title, "Magic Realism," reflects the balance between the ordinary and the extraordinary. The realism is the street itself, with its raw wisdom and everyday life. The magic lies in the people, whose faces and stories elevate reality into something luminous, intimate, and unforgettable.

"The landscape of a person's face is fascinating to me," McDermott said. "The idea of a person's face as landscape is always my go-to."

Hosted and curated by Burns Gallery on Central owner Nikki Sedacca, the event is sponsored by VENÜ Magazine, PNC Private Bank and Semkhor. A portion of the proceeds from the exhibition will benefit the Caring for Children Charities Scholarship Endowment Fund.

The newly accredited Digital Cinema Production Program, in collaboration with Suncoast Technical College, supports local public high school juniors and seniors and provides scholarships and professional equipment for emerging creative talent. Florida Winefest & Auction, Inc., doing business as Caring for Children Charities, is a nonprofit organization that has awarded more than $10.5 million to local youth and families since 1991.

Burns Gallery on Central is located at 1348 Central Avenue in Sarasota, Fla. For more information, call 941-951-0620, follow @burnsgalleryoncentral on Instagram and Facebook, or visit burnsgalleryoncentral.com.

About Burns Gallery on Central

Burns Gallery on Central is a contemporary art gallery and advisory founded by Nikki Sedacca. Located in downtown Sarasota, the gallery showcases curated exhibitions, artist collaborations, and offers private advisory services to collectors and designers.

