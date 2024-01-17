Dylan Sidoo Award for Future Financial Leaders Opens Applications for Aspiring Innovators in Finance

News provided by

Dylan Sidoo Award

17 Jan, 2024, 14:34 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dylan Sidoo Award for Future Financial Leaders, founded by esteemed tech entrepreneur Dylan Sidoo, announces the launch of its annual scholarship program for aspiring financial innovators. The scholarship aims to recognize and support students displaying exceptional promise and dedication in the realm of finance.

The scholarship, hosted through the Dylan Sidoo Award for Future Financial Leaders website, is designed to identify and foster the next generation of finance leaders. Open to high school, undergraduate, and graduate students enrolled at accredited educational institutions worldwide, the award emphasizes inclusivity by welcoming candidates from diverse academic backgrounds and fields of study.

Applicants for the Dylan Sidoo Award for Future Financial Leaders are required to meet specific criteria, including current enrollment at accredited educational institutions, a commitment to their finance-related studies, and a demonstrated financial need.

"We are thrilled to continue our commitment to fostering the growth of future financial leaders," says Dylan Sidoo, the visionary behind the award. "Our aim is to empower promising individuals who exhibit not just academic prowess, but also a passion for innovative thinking and a dedication to community engagement within the finance industry."

Dylan Sidoo journey as a tech entrepreneur and finance visionary has been marked by excellence and innovation. His educational background includes studies at St. George's School, a Bachelor of Arts degree with Cum Laude honors from the University of Southern California, and ongoing pursuit of a Masters in Global Finance and Banking at King's College London.

To apply for the Dylan Sidoo Award for Future Financial Leaders, candidates are required to submit their essays along with requested personal information, including full name, contact details, educational institution, personal bio, and GPA, via email to [email protected]

For more information about the scholarship and Dylan Sidoo, please visit https://dylansidooaward.com/

About Dylan Sidoo

Dylan Sidoo stands as a distinguished tech entrepreneur, embodying visionary qualities and a fervent dedication to finance, technology, and community engagement. Throughout his journey in the spheres of finance and technology, he has consistently exemplified excellence and innovation, becoming a beacon for aspiring minds. His profound impact inspires and motivates the younger generation to strive for excellence in these dynamic and evolving fields.

SOURCE Dylan Sidoo Award

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.