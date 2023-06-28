Dylan Sidoo Grant for Student Athletes Supports the Next Generation of Exceptional Talent

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dylan Sidoo, a tech entrepreneur and former collegiate athlete, is pleased to announce the launch of the Dylan Sidoo Grant for Student Athletes. This prestigious grant, valued at $1,000, aims to provide financial support and recognition to high-achieving student athletes who demonstrate exceptional talent in sports, dedication to academics, and a commitment to making a positive impact on their communities.

As a former athlete himself, Dylan Sidoo understands the challenges and opportunities that come with balancing sports and academics. Inspired by his own journey and armed with a desire to contribute to the development of future leaders, Dylan has established this grant to support student athletes who share his passion for personal growth, perseverance, and community engagement through sports and education.

To apply for the Dylan Sidoo Grant for Student Athletes, eligible candidates must be current high school, undergraduate, or graduate student athletes enrolled in an accredited institution in the United States. The grant is open to all student athletes, regardless of their major or field of study. Applicants are required to submit an essay of no more than 1000 words, creatively addressing the question:

"How has your experience as a student athlete shaped your aspirations for the future, and how do you plan to use your education and athletic skills to give back to your community?"

The judging panel will select one winner who demonstrates potential, passion, and a unique perspective on the role of sports in their lives. The recipient will receive the Dylan Sidoo Grant, which will provide financial assistance and opportunities to connect with leaders in the field, ultimately supporting their academic and athletic aspirations.

Dylan Sidoo, known for his experience in the venture space, has consistently displayed a strong commitment to both business and education. Beginning his educational journey at St. George's School, Dylan went on to pursue higher education at the University of Southern California, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree with honors while actively participating as a member of the USC Rugby Team.

For more information about the Dylan Sidoo Grant for Student Athletes, including eligibility requirements and application details, please visit the official website at https://dylansidoogrant.com/dylan-sidoo-grant/.

