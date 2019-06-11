Dylan's Candy Bar Goes to Bikini Bottom with Limited Edition SpongeBob SquarePants 20th Anniversary Collection

Following the successful capsule collections of Mean Girls , Grease and Care Bears , Dylan's Candy Bar is thrilled to celebrate Nickelodeon's "Best Year Ever" campaign for SpongeBob SquarePants' 20 th Anniversary, a tribute to one of the most iconic TV series and characters ever created. From the Krusty Krab Lollipop (MSRP: $6) and "Water, I Need It" Water Bottle (MSRP: $15) to Best Day Ever Socks (MSRP: $18) and 12-piece Chocolate Bar Set with all your favorite Spongebob quotes (MSRP: $16), the collection is inspired by the sense of whimsy and optimism that is shared by SpongeBob and Dylan's Candy Bar.

To further celebrate this collection, consumers will also be able to meet and take photos with SpongeBob SquarePants at Dylan's Candy Bar Hudson Yards. Appearances will be made on Saturday, June 15, from 12-2PM.

For more information and to purchase the SpongeBob SquarePants 20th Anniversary Collection, please visit https://www.dylanscandybar.com/find-your-sweets/limited-edition-collections/spongebob-squarepants/.

ABOUT DYLAN'S CANDY BAR

Dylan's Candy Bar, the world's largest confectionery emporium and lifestyle brand, was founded in 2001 by Dylan Lauren with a mission to awaken the creative spirit and inner child in everyone. Eighteen years later, it is home to over 7,000 confections from around the world, making it the most popular destination for the ultimate sugar rush experience. Dylan's Candy Bar freestanding stores are currently located in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami, with an outpost in Honolulu set to open later this year, as well as internationally in Kuwait and across Canada. For more information about Dylan's Candy Bar, visit https://www.dylanscandybar.com . Follow us on social media Facebook at @DylansCandy and on Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest at @DylansCandyBar.

ABOUT VIACOM NICKELODEON CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products (VNCP) oversees all merchandising and retail operations for Viacom Inc., one of the world's leading multimedia entertainment companies and home to such powerhouse brands as Nickelodeon, MTV, Paramount Network, Paramount Pictures and Comedy Central. With a diverse portfolio spanning animation, preschool, youth and adult licenses, VNCP is committed to providing key partner development and innovative marketing solutions, ensuring the highest quality product offering across some of the world's most powerful TV and entertainment properties, including SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

