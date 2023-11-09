DYMA Brands Education Segment Leader Renate Durham Appointed to Georgia School Nutrition Association's Industry Advisory Board

Mrs. Durham to serve as Co-Chair for the 2023-2024 school year and transition to Industry Chair for the 2024-2025 school year

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DYMA Brands, an industry leader in foodservice innovation and manufacturing, is proud to acknowledge the appointment of DYMA Education Segment Leader Renate Durham to the Industry Advisory Board of Georgia School Nutrition Association's (GSNA), a non-profit professional organization working to advance the availability and quality of school nutrition programs in Georgia for over 70 years.

Mrs. Durham will serve as GSNA's Industry Co-Chair for the 2023-2024 school year and transition to Industry Chair for the 2024-2025 school year. As Education Segment Leader at DYMA Brands, Mrs. Durham has direct experience with the K-12 foodservice industry – from understanding the regulations impacting foodservice, to menu and recipe development, to partnership development. Applying her skills and experience to her role on the GSNA Advisory Board, Mrs. Durham will help deliver professional services and learning resources to GSNA's 3,300 members, cultivate key partnerships with School Nutrition Professionals, and work to influence legislation that furthers GSNA's ambition of improving school nutrition programs.

Mrs. Durham said "I am humbled by the overwhelming support of the GSNA Industry Advisory Board members and am extremely excited by this opportunity. Our primary objective is to be the voice of Industry for our School Nutrition partners, as well as the GSNA. I look forward to working alongside the Industry Advisory Board as we strive to deliver more nutritious and exciting options for every school meal."

Jennifer Moore, SVP of Innovation & Regulatory of DYMA Brands, said "At DYMA Brands, we share GSNA's commitment to advancing access to quality food, and our recent better-for-you vegan and sugar-free product lines are a testament to that. We are proud that one of our own team members will play a key role in expanding the availability of healthy options in our communities' schools."

Tina Palumbo, Industry Advisory Board Representative of GSNA, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Renate Durham to GSNA's Industry Advisory Board. As we work to advance the availability, quality, and acceptance of school nutrition programs as an integral part of education, we believe Renate's background will be an important asset, given her deep understanding of the K-12 foodservice industry."

DYMA Brands has deep roots in the Southeast region, with a 50-year history of being headquartered in Georgia and partnering with local community members. The Company looks forward to supporting Mrs. Durham and GSNA as they continue to promote nutrition access and high-quality foodservice in our communities.

About DYMA Brands

Based in Atlanta, GA, DYMA Brands is a leader in liquid portion control and bulk condiments, seasonings and dry blend mixes, and custom printing to the foodservice industry. Their product portfolio includes brands such as Chef's Companion and Flavor Fresh, as well as licensed properties. DYMA Brands is known for consistent quality, service, flexibility and innovation.

