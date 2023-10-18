DYMA Brands Launches Mixers for Cocktails and Mocktails, Bringing More Unique Beverage Options to Consumers

Enables customers to improve efficiencies and expand their beverage menu, catering to a broader consumer base

Margarita, Strawberry Daiquiri, and Piña Colada varieties available in November 2023

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DYMA Brands ("DYMA" or the "Company"), an industry leader in foodservice innovation and manufacturing, today announced the launch of its new cocktail and mocktail dry-blend mixers under its Thirst Ease® brand. The mixers will enable DYMA customers to expand their beverage menu by creating unique, on-trend offerings with minimal additional ingredients and at an attractive profit margin.

"Over the past year, we have evolved our product portfolio and launched a number of exciting offerings to meet the changing preferences of consumers—and our new mixers are the latest example of how we continue to innovate," said Jennifer Moore, Vice President of R&D, Quality and Regulatory at DYMA. "Our flavorful, easily customizable mixers will enable our customers to offer a broader range of exciting beverages to all consumers, including Gen Z and millenial consumers that are increasingly opting for specialty drinks."

In addition to providing more beverage options at a time when consumers are seeking variety, DYMA's mixers offer:

  • Maximum profitability to businesses, by providing the flavor and quality of bottled, ready-to-use cocktail mixes at a fraction of the cost;

  • Convenient preparation, only requiring the addition of water or spirits for easy-to-make, consistently tasty beverages;

  • Versatility to make delicious cocktails and mocktails served on ice, as blended beverages, or poured into frozen beverage machines, using minimal additional ingredients to create a more diverse beverage menu with fewer SKUs;

  • Shelf stability with a roughly 2-year shelf life, supporting the elimination of product waste; and

  • Minimal footprint in the kitchen, as the mixers can be kept with other dry storage and do not require valuable cooler or freezer space.

The mixers will come in Margarita, Strawberry Daiquiri, and Piña Colada varieties and will be available in November 2023.

About DYMA Brands
Based in Atlanta, GA, DYMA Brands is a leader in liquid portion control and bulk condiments, seasonings and dry blend mixes, and custom printing to the foodservice industry. Their product portfolio includes brands such as Chef's Companion and Flavor Fresh, as well as licensed properties. DYMA Brands is known for consistent quality, service, flexibility and innovation.

