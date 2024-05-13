DYMA TO EXHIBIT DIVERSE PORTFOLIO OF INNOVATIVE FOOD PRODUCTS AT NATIONAL RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION SHOW ON MAY 18-21, 2024

Attendees can experience DYMA's products by visiting Booth 9721 located at the Lakeside Center of McCormick Place in Chicago

ATLANTA, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DYMA Brands ("DYMA" or the "Company"), an industry leader in foodservice innovation and manufacturing, will exhibit its diverse portfolio of innovative products at the 2024 National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show, taking place at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL on May 18-21, 2024.

The NRA Show is the largest annual gathering of over 35,000 foodservice professionals representing the commercial chain, commercial independent, non-commercial, retail and lodging segments. The event brings together industry leaders to showcase the latest innovations in food, beverage, equipment, supplies and more.

"We are thrilled to once again showcase our innovative products at this important industry event," said Bill Goetz, CEO of DYMA. "The products we will highlight are a testament to our continued commitment to evolve our portfolio to meet the preferences of consumers and tomorrow's trends, while remaining focused on best-in-class quality, flavor, and convenience."

"Building on the success of our exhibit last year, we have expanded our presence at this year's show and will be sharing even more of our exciting offerings. The NRA show brings together some of the best minds in the industry, and we look forward to the opportunity to collaborate and connect with our customers."

DYMA will exhibit the following product lines at the show:

Chef's Companion® Flavor Bombs™: These innovative flavor packets seamlessly blend with DYMA's foodservice dry mixes to create new flavors for menu expansion and limited-time offers. From soft serve to puddings, gelatins, mousses, cheesecakes, whipped topping, and beverages, Flavor Bombs™ add an extra layer of creativity and deliciousness to dishes. They are currently offered in five flavors and two assorted packs.





In addition, DYMA will exhibit an easy-to-use and easy-to-execute sauce dispenser machine, which will feature fun flavor mix-ins like dill pickle, roasted garlic, cayenne, and yuzu lime flavors to pair with ranch, ketchup and mayonnaise. Stop by to create your perfect pairing.

As Your Partner for Flavor, DYMA looks forward to showcasing its broad range of products and innovations at the show. Attendees can sample the products and meet with the DYMA team by visiting Booth 9721 located at the Lakeside Center of McCormick Place in Chicago.

About DYMA Brands

Based in Atlanta, GA, DYMA Brands is a leader in liquid portion control condiments, seasonings and dry blend mixes, and custom printing to the foodservice industry. Their product portfolio includes brands such as Chef's Companion and Flavor Fresh, as well as licensed properties. DYMA Brands is known for consistent quality, service, flexibility and innovation.

Media Contacts:

Simone Leung

Kekst CNC

[email protected]

SOURCE DYMA Brands