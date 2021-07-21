Dymapak, Global Leader in Packaging Solutions, Partners with Plastic Bank®; Calls on Partners to Join Forces in Sustainability Efforts

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymapak , the leading global manufacturer of innovative child-resistant packaging solutions designed for a variety of applications and industries, has launched a new initiative and partnership with the social enterprise Plastic Bank®.

Plastic Bank stops ocean plastic and improves the lives of collectors in coastal communities by building ethical recycling ecosystems and reprocessing plastic-based materials for reintroduction into the global supply chain.

The global packaging industry's market value is expected to reach 1.6 trillion by 2027, the scale of which presents sizable environmental challenges and genuine opportunities for change. Dymapak's meaningful action to reduce its plastic footprint already includes recyclable and post-consumer recycled products, and is strengthened today by the commitment to stopping ocean plastic in partnership with Plastic Bank. Already this year, Dymapak will prevent more than 6,524,275 plastic bottles from entering the ocean.

Working with Dymapak means doing business with a brand that stands behind the standards of its products, and the world in which they're produced. Future partners of this initiative will commit to the collection of ocean-bound plastic pollution with every bag purchased.

"Reducing ocean waste continues to be a top priority for Dymapak, and our partnership with Plastic Bank takes this effort to new heights," said Ross Kirsh, CEO, Dymapak. "We believe that ethical businesses require ethical partners," Kirsh continued. "Now is the time for meaningful change, and we're calling on our global partners to turn their interest into action alongside this initiative with us."

"We're excited to partner with Dymapak—a company that shares our vision and ethos on creating environmental, social and economic impact," said David Katz, founder and CEO of Plastic Bank. "By supporting ethical recycling ecosystems in coastal communities, Dymapak is setting an industry standard that will have a meaningful impact on the health of our planet."

The Dymapak promise is built on security, quality and service, and the company will continue to pledge ongoing support for the health, safety and wellbeing of the environment. Plastic Bank collectors receive a premium for the materials they collect, which helps them provide basic family necessities such as groceries, cooking fuel, school tuition and health insurance.

The partnership with Plastic Bank was launched in June 2021 alongside HEXO (TSX: HEXO;NYSE: HEXO), an award-winning licensed producer of innovative products for the global cannabis market.

"We have always taken our responsibility for sustainability seriously," said HEXO CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis. "As we are on the verge of becoming the top Canadian LP by recreational market share, we are proud to join forces with our primary packaging supplier Dymapak, and its partner Plastic Bank, to offset all the plastic in our pouch packaging–a total of 63,000 kilograms."

Highly compatible with pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer goods and cannabis applications, the Dymapak suite of child resistant bags and packaging solutions meet the ever-growing need for safety packaging while reducing waste, emissions and materials.

About Dymapak

Founded in 2010, Dymapak is the leading global manufacturer of innovative child-resistant packaging solutions engineered and designed for a variety of applications and industries. Dymapak's notable Secure Sack™ solution is the world's first resealable press-to-close zipper system holding four utility patents and multiple lab certifications as child resistant in accordance with CPSC 16 CFR 1700. Highly compatible with pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer goods and cannabis applications, the Dymapak suite of packaging solutions meet the ever-growing need for safety packaging while reducing waste, emissions and materials. Dymapak products are available online at dymapak.com as well as through distributors in the United States, Canada and throughout Latin America.

About Plastic Bank

Plastic Bank empowers the regenerative society. We build ethical recycling ecosystems in coastal communities and reprocess the materials for reintroduction into the global supply chain. Collectors receive a premium for the materials they collect which helps them provide basic family necessities such as groceries, cooking fuel, school tuition, and health insurance. Plastic Bank's Alchemy™ blockchain platform secures the entire transaction and provides real-time data visualization – allowing for transparency, traceability, and rapid scalability. Learn more at plasticbank.com.

About HEXO (TSX: HEXO;NYSE: HEXO)

HEXO is an award-winning licensed producer of innovative products for the global cannabis market. HEXO serves the Canadian recreational market with a brand portfolio including HEXO, UP Cannabis, Original Stash, Bake Sale, Namaste, and REUP brands, and the medical market in Canada, Israel and Malta. The Company also serves the Colorado market through its Powered by HEXO® strategy and Truss CBD USA, a joint venture with Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP). In the event that the previously announced transactions to acquire 48North and Redecan close, HEXO expects to be the number one cannabis products company in Canada by recreational market share. For more information, please visit www.hexocorp.com.

