Dymapak Launches 'Squeeze and Turn Tin', Setting a New Industry Standard for Functional, Sustainable Packing

100% recyclable packaging solution leads the way in reducing single-use plastic waste

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymapak, the leading global manufacturer of innovative child-resistant packaging solutions designed for a variety of applications and industries, today launched their new 'Squeeze and Turn Tin,' a revolutionary, 100% curbside recyclable child-resistant CPG packaging solution.

The Squeeze and Turn Tin is an innovative solution for child-resistant packaging, keeping products fresher for longer thanks to its airtight seal and metal-on-metal construction. The tin's proprietary mechanism is ingeniously designed to harmonize with the natural attributes of steel and features audible and tactile feedback when opening and closing, reassuring consumers that their package is sealed. While securely child-resistant, the tin is also designed to be accessible to elderly or arthritic consumers who may have difficulty opening other all-metal child-resistant packaging, standing out for its ease and simplicity among the current industry standard.

As a 100% curbside recyclable design, the Squeeze and Turn Tin keeps sustainability at the forefront, unlike other self-described sustainable packaging on the market. The tin leads the way in circular packaging and sustainability, with the potential to replace billions of plastic child-resistant closures that are thrown away each year.

"At Dymapak, we are committed to continually evolving to meet customers' needs, while keeping products secure and the environmental impact in mind," said Ross Kirsh, Dymapak CEO. "The Squeeze and Turn Tin prioritizes high-quality, easy-to-use packaging solutions that reduce the sizable and growing waste problem we see from plastic closures. We are thrilled to share our new proprietary tin with companies looking for safe, simple and sustainable solutions."

Dymapak is a long-standing leader in packaging, with a customer base across a range of industries, including healthcare, CPG and cannabis. Customers such as Novartis, Walgreens, Trulieve, Old Pal and more utilize Dymapak's quality and trustworthy solutions. All Dymapak products go through rigorous laboratory testing prior to release.

"Dymapak has earned our trust by consistently delivering custom packaging solutions that meet each of our needs in a timely fashion, so we are looking forward to trying their new Squeeze and Turn Tin," said James Stephenson, CEO of New York-based Ohho. "Our customers have long been asking for a package that is easier to open, and we've been waiting for an option that also maintains product freshness, prevents degradation and complies with all safety regulations. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Dymapak as they create more and more innovative packaging options."

The Squeeze and Turn tin has been submitted for child-resistant testing and will be evaluated in accordance with CPSC standards and protocol to conform to the requirements of a Poison Prevention Package as defined in CPSC 16 CFR 1700.

About Dymapak

Founded in 2010, Dymapak is the leading global manufacturer of innovative child-resistant packaging solutions engineered and designed for a variety of applications and industries.

Dymapak's notable Secure Sack™ solution is the world's first resealable press-to-close zipper system holding four utility patents and multiple lab certifications as child resistant in accordance with CPSC 16 CFR 1700. Highly compatible with pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer goods and cannabis applications, the Dymapak suite of packaging solutions meet the ever-growing need for safety packaging while reducing waste, emissions and materials.

With 40+ years of manufacturing know-how and decades of innovative product development, the company provides unrivaled control over production, boots on the ground QC and substantial product development capabilities. Dymapak is committed to delivering on every promise to create the most memorable, safe, secure packaging to hit the market. Dymapak products are available online at www.dymapak.com, as well as through distributors in the United States, Canada and throughout Latin America.

