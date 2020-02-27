Dymatize and PEBBLES™ Cereal Join Forces to Create New ISO100 Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles Protein Powder Flavors

Dymatize , one of the world's most trusted athletic nutrition brands, and Post Consumer Brands have teamed up to create a guilt-free mashup of two beloved cereals and an award-winning hydrolyzed 100% whey protein isolate: Dymatize ISO100 Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles. The new Dymatize ISO100 Pebbles flavors are a fun and nutritious way athletes and kids at heart can enjoy a classic taste that never gets old.

Available nationwide on March 1, the ISO100 Pebbles flavors stay true to the healthful nutrition athletes have come to expect with hydrolyzed 100% whey protein isolate and 25 grams of protein per serving. The Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles protein tastes like the original cereal, delivering all-out Pebbles flavor with every sip, without extra sugars and carbohydrates.

"We are excited to team up with a leader in the sports nutrition industry to bring the taste of the iconic Pebbles cereal brand to athletes," said Leah Broeders, head of Partnerships & Licensing at Post Consumer Brands. "Dymatize's commitments to quality and innovation align well with the Pebbles brand. With this collaboration, people will now have the chance to enjoy the unmistakable, classic flavor of Pebbles cereals that they have come to know and love in a different form."

"Pebbles cereals are a household legend. When we were developing the ISO100 Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles protein, we wanted to make sure we captured the nostalgic, iconic flavors – and we nailed it," said Annie Seal, Vice President of Marketing of Dymatize. "With every sip of ISO100 Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles Whey Protein, customers will feel like a kid again."

The ISO100 Pebbles protein powder joins the 13 other delicious flavors available from Dymatize. ISO100 is made from easy digesting, super-fast absorbing hydrolyzed 100% whey protein isolate and has less than 1g of sugar and fat and 2g or less of carbohydrates per serving. Loaded with muscle-building amino acids and formulated using a multi-step purification process to meet high-quality standards, the new ISO100 Pebbles protein is the perfect workout partner.

"We are excited about this brand partnership because it brings a fun experience to the world of athletic nutrition," Seal of Dymatize added. "Customers will now have the option to reward their pre and post workout routines with the craveable taste of the new ISO100 Pebbles protein."

The ISO100 Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles Whey Protein will be available for purchase at specialty retailers like Vitamin Shoppe and online retailers, including Amazon and BodyBuilding.com.

For more information about ISO100 Pebbles Whey Protein, visit Dymatize.com/Pebbles.

About Dymatize

Dymatize is committed to bringing athletes the most innovative and effective sports nutrition products available anywhere. With real science as the backbone for every product, Dymatize works with researchers and scientists from around the world to ensure products support resistance-training and fitness goals without compromising safety. Based in Dallas, Texas, and part of BellRing Brands, Inc., Dymatize manufactures all products in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified facilities and ensures only high-quality ingredients are used. All protein powders are Informed-Choice Certified to ensure they are tested to be banned substance free. For more information about Dymatize and its products, visit www.Dymatize.com.

About BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein®, Dymatize® and PowerBar®, comprise all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, convenience and specialty.



About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category – from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com

SOURCE Dymatize

