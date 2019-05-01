Dymatize Brings Scientifically-Proven Sports Nutrition Products to Walmart, Sam's Club, and Costco

DALLAS, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymatize, one of the world's most trusted athletic nutrition brands, is proud to announce that select products are now available in Walmart, Sam's Club, and Costco stores across the United States, making it more convenient for consumers serious about fitness to find scientifically-backed, high-quality protein products.

Those who lead a fitness-inspired life and are considering supplementing with sports nutrition to help reach their fitness goals can now purchase the following Dymatize products at these mass retailers:

100% Whey Isolate Protein Powder, 25 and 55-serving size in Rich Chocolate at Walmart.

ISO100 Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Isolate Powder, 90-serving size in Rich Chocolate at Sam's Club.

ISO100 Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Isolate Powder with no artificial colors, flavors and sweetened with Stevia, 80-serving size, at select Costco Club stores.

ISO100 Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Isolate Powder with no artificial colors, flavors and sweetened with Stevia, 90-serving size, in a variety of flavors on Costco.com.

"We're excited to make our products available in mass and club retailers across the country so that our high-quality sports nutrition products are more accessible to any athlete who is looking to take their fitness goals to the next level," said Annie Seal, VP of Marketing and Innovation at Dymatize. "Many people are becoming more serious about fitness and having the right nutrition can help people achieve their goals. Being able to purchase Dymatize during a routine shopping trip will allow them to more easily try our products and see for themselves how Dymatize can crush muscle and strength-building goals."

In addition to Walmart, Sam's Club and Costco, consumers can find Dymatize products at specialty retailers such as Vitamin Shoppe and GNC, and via online retailers, including Amazon and Bodybuilding.com.

For more information about Dymatize and its products, visit www.Dymatize.com.

About Dymatize

Dymatize is committed to bringing athletes the most innovative and effective sports nutrition products available anywhere. With real science as the backbone for every product, Dymatize works with researchers and scientists from around the world to ensure products support resistance-training and fitness goals without compromising safety. Based in Dallas, Texas, and owned by Post Holdings, Inc., Dymatize manufactures all products in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified facilities and ensures only high-quality ingredients are used. All protein powders are Informed-Choice Certified to ensure they are tested to be banned substance free. For more information about Dymatize and its products, visit www.Dymatize.com.

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, foodservice, food ingredient, refrigerated, active nutrition and private brand food categories. Through its Post Consumer Brands business, Post is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category offering a broad portfolio including recognized brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, Pebbles™, Great Grains® and Malt-O-Meal® bag cereal. Post also is a leader in the United Kingdom ready-to-eat cereal category with the iconic Weetabix® brand. Through Michael Foods, Post supplies innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato products to the foodservice and food ingredient channels. Through its refrigerated retail business, Post is a leader in the refrigerated side dish category and offers potato, egg, sausage and cheese products through the Bob Evans®, All Whites®, Better'n Eggs®, Simply Potatoes® and Crystal Farms® brands. Post's Active Nutrition platform aids consumers in adopting healthier lifestyles through brands such as Premier Protein®, PowerBar® and Dymatize®. Post's Private Brands business manufactures private brand nut butters, healthy snacks and pasta. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

