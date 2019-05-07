Dymatize Launches the Women Strong Campaign

DALLAS, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymatize, one of the world's most trusted athletic nutrition brands, is pleased to announce the launch of Women Strong, a six-week program of support for women who live, or want to live, a fitness-inspired life. Starting in May, women who love fitness are encouraged to join the Women Strong community. By joining, women will gain access to healthy recipes, inspirational stories, and workouts to help them get and stay inspired, motivated, and strong so they can crush their goals and celebrate their work as they become stronger versions of themselves.

"Women Strong was created first and foremost as a community for women, and it was founded on unity, respect, inspiration, and empowerment. At Dymatize, we want to motivate and inspire women to become stronger both mentally and physically. It's not just bikini season, it's better you season," said Annie Seal, VP of Marketing and Innovation at Dymatize. "As a brand, we know more and more women are taking fitness seriously, but weight-lifting and many other fitness activities are very male-dominated. We want to make women feel welcome in fitness."

Women who sign up between May 15 and June 31 will receive daily tips and challenges for motivation and inspiration provided by the nine females from Team Dymatize. For example, on one day, women will be challenged to practice mindfulness and complete three sets of 15 reps of bicep curls, and on another day, they will be encouraged to do affirmations and an abs challenge.

"The Women Strong campaign was built with the idea that we can work together toward a stronger way of life if we have a community of women who support us in reaching our goals," said Erin Stern, Dymatize athlete and two-time Ms. Figure Olympia champion. "The Dymatize athletes and I will be sharing our secrets to help participants get in shape physically and mentally. We'll share our personal stories, workout tips, and healthy recipes to motivate participants each day of the month."

Women Strong participants will also have a chance to win a limited edition "Women Train Harder" shirt and weekly prizes including gym memberships and the latest Dymatize products and gear. To join, consumers can go to dymatize.com/womenstrong or the Dymatize Women Strong Facebook group where they can actively participate in the community, share their own fitness challenges and achievements, and get expert advice and tips.

To make sports nutrition more available to those who want to lead a fitness-inspired life, Dymatize now offers products in Walmart, Sam's Club, and Costco. For more information about Dymatize and its products, visit www.Dymatize.com.

About Dymatize

Dymatize is committed to bringing athletes the most innovative and effective sports nutrition products available anywhere. With real science as the backbone for every product, Dymatize works with researchers and scientists from around the world to ensure products support resistance-training and fitness goals without compromising safety. Based in Dallas, Texas, and owned by Post Holdings, Inc., Dymatize manufactures all products in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified facilities and ensures only high-quality ingredients are used. All protein powders are Informed-Choice Certified to ensure they are tested to be banned substance free. For more information about Dymatize and its products, visit www.Dymatize.com.

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, foodservice, food ingredient, refrigerated, active nutrition and private brand food categories. Through its Post Consumer Brands business, Post is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category offering a broad portfolio including recognized brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, Pebbles™, Great Grains® and Malt-O-Meal® bag cereal. Post also is a leader in the United Kingdom ready-to-eat cereal category with the iconic Weetabix® brand. Through Michael Foods, Post supplies innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato products to the foodservice and food ingredient channels. Through its refrigerated retail business, Post is a leader in the refrigerated side dish category and offers potato, egg, sausage and cheese products through the Bob Evans®, All Whites®, Better'n Eggs®, Simply Potatoes® and Crystal Farms® brands. Post's Active Nutrition platform aids consumers in adopting healthier lifestyles through brands such as Premier Protein®, PowerBar® and Dymatize®. Post's Private Brands business manufactures private brand nut butters, healthy snacks and pasta. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

