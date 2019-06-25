DYMEC's New Line of NSA Cyber-Secure Industrial Ethernet Switches & Routers

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DYMEC has released a new line of NSA Cyber-Secure Industrial Ethernet Switches and Routers. The new temperature hardened; ruggedized line of Industrial Ethernet devices are NSA Certified Endpoint Secure. Along with securing ports – DYMEC NSA Secure Endpoint products can also turn off the console port and reset button. This fully secures the Ethernet appliance, rendering it immune from outside attacks. The product line is part of the Science of Security initiative developed by DYMEC Engineering (Patent Pending)

10 Gigabit Layer 2 & Layer 3

The NSA Secure product line is fully ruggedized, surge protected, and temperature hardened (-40º ~+85ºC). The line is managed Layer 2 and Layer 3 Industrial products. Speeds include Gigabit and 10 Gigabit ports. PoE and Non-PoE. PoE products include 15 / 30 / 60 /95-Watt Power over Ethernet, including the new IEEE802.3bt standard for 60 and 95 Watt PoE. DYMEC also offers a full line of ITS Traffic Cabinet switches. DYMEC invented the KY-3170 Traffic Switch.

Easy to use radio buttons let you secure HTTP, HTTPS, SSH, TELNET, CONSOLE & RESET BUTTON. Located under our easy to use GUI. Allows for easy to use and verify – network services. Download our High Security Industrial IOT Networking Guide to see the most secure devices in the industry.

The DYMEC NSA Cyber-Secure product line complies with NSA Guidelines for securing or shutting down all ports on a device to secure it. DYMEC also offers as part of its "Secure Networking Program" the KY-DNSD-16GB NSA Secure Data Backup Unit. The secure USB is used for locking all network data – with access only to authorized users.

DYMEC Networks are among the most secure networks made in America. A trade-in program is available for customers wishing to trade in old security risk devices for the NSA Cyber-Secure line of Industrial Ethernet Switches and Routers.

DYMEC headquarters is in Kansas City, Missouri. DYMEC is American Industrial Ethernet at its finest and most secure. A Veteran Owned Small Business with over 60 years of development – and more to come. We innovate and build secure Industrial Ethernet & IOT Networks. Building temperature hardened, rugged Industrial Ethernet products – used around the world. Visit our web site: www.DYMEC.com

If you would like additional information, please contact DYMEC Sales at: Telephone: (816) 988-7861 or Email: Sales@DYMEC.com

Media Contact:

DYMEC SALES / Tom West

(816) 988-7861

217007@email4pr.com

SOURCE DYMEC

Related Links

http://www.DYMEC.com

