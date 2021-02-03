Dymedso establishes respiratory scientific advisory board

MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Dymedso Inc. ("Dymedso"), a Montreal-based medical technology company, is proud to announce the formation of its Respiratory Scientific Advisory Board, comprised of several key opinion leading international experts in respiratory medicine. The advisory board will be tasked with helping Dymedso shape the future direction of pulmonary treatments within the airway clearance device industry.

Led by Dr. Simon Phaneuf, emergency physician and Chief scientific officer at Dymedso, and Dr. Laura McIntosh, Human Cell Biologist, the board will advise Dymedso on how best to further develop its digitally-controlled Frequencer® acoustic airway clearance device to meet the needs of patients across various conditions related to respiratory infections, particularly those requiring the most critical care.

More than 700 Frequencer® devices are currently being used by patients at home, and by hospitals around the world to assist with airway recruitment and secretion removal on critical care patients in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU), Pediatric Intensive Care Units (PICU) and Intensive Care Units (ICU). The Frequencer® device was recently purchased by several hospitals in Quebec, Germany and Kuwait for the purpose of treating COVID-19 patients.

The following renowned medical professionals have been named to the Dymedso Respiratory Scientific Advisory Board:

Nauman Chaudary , MD , is a professor of medicine and director of the adult cystic fibrosis center at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU). He established VCU's first adult cystic fibrosis center and under his leadership, VCU initiated "age appropriate care" into the program, as recommended by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. He has advanced the knowledge and innovation in the treatment of cystic fibrosis and has conducted research trials, presented, and published on the topic in national meetings and peer reviewed journals.





, is a professor of medicine and director of the adult cystic fibrosis center at (VCU). He established VCU's first adult cystic fibrosis center and under his leadership, VCU initiated "age appropriate care" into the program, as recommended by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. He has advanced the knowledge and innovation in the treatment of cystic fibrosis and has conducted research trials, presented, and published on the topic in national meetings and peer reviewed journals. Sean Gilman , MD , is a pulmonologist and director of the McGill University Health Centre Smoking Cessation Program. Prior to his return to McGill in 2012, he was an instructor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a pulmonologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston , where he developed a tobacco treatment program for patients and employees. He is currently working on expanding the reach and accessibility of tobacco dependence treatment for all Quebecers.





, is a pulmonologist and director of the Health Centre Smoking Cessation Program. Prior to his return to in 2012, he was an instructor of medicine at and a pulmonologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in , where he developed a tobacco treatment program for patients and employees. He is currently working on expanding the reach and accessibility of tobacco dependence treatment for all Quebecers. Kris Ides , PhD , is a physiotherapist at the University of Antwerp in Belgium . He works with the children's hospital at the University of Antwerp within the Cystic Fibrosis Centre. He also focuses on COPD and post COVID-19 rehabilitation. He continues to work at the University of Antwerp in the CoSys laboratory as an affiliated researcher for the Laboratory of Experimental Medicine and Pediatrics (LEMP) research group. In this role, his research focuses on the "novel" outcome measures for respiratory physical therapy.





, is a physiotherapist at the University of in . He works with the children's hospital at the University of within the Cystic Fibrosis Centre. He also focuses on COPD and post COVID-19 rehabilitation. He continues to work at the University of in the CoSys laboratory as an affiliated researcher for the Laboratory of Experimental Medicine and Pediatrics (LEMP) research group. In this role, his research focuses on the "novel" outcome measures for respiratory physical therapy. Tee Guidotti, MD, MPH , is an international consultant in occupational and environmental health. He is the former chair of the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health at George Washington University and director of the Division of Occupational Medicine and Toxicology in the medical school. He is board-certified in the United States in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine, and occupational medicine, and is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Canada . Dr. Guidotti is an American Thoracic Society Fellow and Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.





, is an international consultant in occupational and environmental health. He is the former chair of the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health at and director of the Division of Occupational Medicine and Toxicology in the medical school. He is board-certified in in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine, and occupational medicine, and is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of . Dr. Guidotti is an American Thoracic Society Fellow and Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Ashwin Basavaraj , MD, is an Assistant Professor of Medicine and Associate Director of the Bronchiectasis Program at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. He is Section Chief of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Bellevue Hospital Center in New York . Dr. Basavaraj's research interests include bronchiectasis and non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease, with a specific focus in airway clearance techniques. He has lectured internationally on the topic and has chaired multiple postgraduate courses and scientific symposia. Dr. Basavaraj is a fellow of the American Thoracic Society and the American College of Chest Physicians.

About Dymedso

Dymedso is a pioneer in using sound (acoustics) to treat patients with lung disorders and respiratory diseases. Its airway clearance device, the Frequencer®, was invented by Louis Plante, a cystic fibrosis (CF) patient. Dymedso is ISO 13485 certified and holds the CE mark in Europe. The Frequencer® is approved by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is used by leading hospitals in more than 50 countries. www.dymedso.com

Dymedso™ and the Frequencer® are pending trademark applications and/or registered trademarks of Dymedso, Inc., in Canada and other countries. All other company and product names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

