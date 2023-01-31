Dymicron® launches Regulation A+ Equity Crowdfunding Investment Offering

Company Seeks $15.8 million for FDA trial and international expansion with Triadyme®-C cervical total disc replacement

OREM, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymicron today announced that it is launching an offering of securities through the use of an offering statement that has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dymicron has partnered with DealMaker for its self-hosted $15.8 million raise. Regulation A+ raise. Regulation A+ is a relatively new exemption which allows private companies to sell their shares to unaccredited investors. "Medical Device companies have recently found this approach to fundraising attractive to investors and we are proud to be one of the leaders in the medical device industry to be on the forefront of this movement to democratize the capital fundraising process" said Alan Layton Chairman and CEO.

About Triadyme® - C

The Triadyme-C is a motion preserving cervical artificial disc made of polycrystalline diamond, one of the most robust and durable materials known to mankind. As a result, the Tri­adyme-C produces virtually no detectable wear, minimizing the risk of any wear debris-related complications, ensuring performance for the lifetime of the patient. The Triadyme-C's patented Tri-Lobe design mimics the natural kinematics and motion of a normal disc.

About Dymicron

Dimicron Inc. (dba Dymicron) is a privately held, innovative medical device company based in Orem, Utah which has developed a next generation total disc replacement system for the cervical spine - Triadyme-C, with a uniquely engineered, patented material that virtually eliminates wear debris and facilitates an MRI-friendly design which mimics the natural, kinematic motion of a normal disc. To learn more, visit http://www.invest.dymicron.com/

CAUTION: ­Triadyme-C is not available in the US or its territories

