Dymicron® Names Gunther Peeters as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations

OREM, Utah, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymicron today announced it has appointed Gunther Peeters as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations. With more than 15 years of spine industry experience, he will lead all aspects of international commercialization, including sales, market development and logistics.

"We are very pleased to have Gunther join our leadership team," said Alan Layton Chairman and CEO of Dymicron. "As we advance our commercial activities in key international markets, Gunther's expertise in cervical arthroplasty and extensive network of relationships in the spine industry will help us achieve our commercial goals and support our strategic initiatives."

Gunther Peeters brings a tremendous breadth of experience in managing sales, commercial and clinical business development with innovative game-changing spinal technologies. He played a critical role in the expansion and clinical use of both the M6 discs driving market leadership status for Spinal Kinetics, prior to joining German R&D company Orthobion, GmbH as Director of Business Development. He subsequently served as Vice President of the European business for Vexim prior to an acquisition of Vexim by Stryker in 2017. Most recently, he served as Vice President, International Market Development for Mainstay Medical. He co-owns a distribution and 3PL provider of innovative technology for cardiology and vascular surgery in Belgium and Luxembourg, named Bryonix.

About Triadyme® - C

The Triadyme-C is a motion preserving cervical artificial disc made of polycrystalline diamond, one of the most robust and durable materials known to mankind. As a result, the Tri­adyme-C produces virtually no detectable wear, minimizing the risk of any wear debris-related complications, ensuring performance for the lifetime of the patient. The Triadyme-C's patented Tri-Lobe design mimics the natural kinematics and motion of a normal disc.

About Dymicron

Dymicron is a privately held, innovative medical device company based in Orem, Utah which has developed a breakthrough, next generation total disc replacement system for the cervical spine - Triadyme-C, with a uniquely engineered, proprietary material that virtually eliminates wear debris and facilitates an MRI-friendly design which mimics the natural motion of a normal disc. To learn more, visit http://www.dymicron.com/

CAUTION: ­Triadyme-C is not available in the US

