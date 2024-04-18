Dymium Launches Industry-First Solution to Ransomware-Proof Data Stores

First ransomware security solution that prevents ransomware from encrypting critical data

LOS GATOS, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed to protect against the accelerating threat of ransomware attacks, Dymium today announced the launch of its new ransomware solution that uses "data ghosts" to ensure users and devices connect securely without ever directly accessing the data stores. The new solution stands as a resilient safeguard by making it impossible for ransomware to locate and encrypt critical data. Even if ransomware penetrates existing defenses, it's unable to encrypt which effectively neutralizes the threat.

Because Dymium is a session-aware data security platform, it uniquely understands the content and context of data so when a ransomware attacker tries to write back large amounts of encrypted content that doesn't match the original, Dymium prevents the writeback and stops the ransomware attack.

Dymium's data ghost technology ensures minimal disruption to the user experience so employees can access and work with data as they normally would with all the security measures seamlessly operating in the background. The solution also complements and easily integrates with existing IT infrastructure and other security solutions ensuring businesses can upgrade their cybersecurity without disrupting operations.

"Ransomware has evolved into an existential threat for critical infrastructure, exposing the inadequacies of traditional detection and prevention mechanisms," said Andrew Case, Director of Research at Volexity. "Dymium offers an innovative approach and new line of defense in an increasingly volatile landscape."

"Current security products have been designed to protect networks, applications, and devices, but they have proven less than effective at stopping ransomware from propagating into data stores," said Denzil Wessels, Dymium Co-Founder and CEO. "Dymium's platform is designed to protect data, enabling businesses to operate unimpeded by the threat of ransomware attacks."

About Dymium

At Dymium, we enable you to access only the data required, in the right context and format, in real-time, without the burden of managing yet another data environment or putting your company or country at risk.

Dymium enables organizations to securely and cost-effectively manage data access requirements across a proliferation of data without stifling innovation. The Dymium Platform provides data agility without risk by taking data access to where data lives. The solution eliminates the complexity, availability, and timeliness challenges of duplicating data into data warehouses or data lakes. It uniquely combines a zero trust architecture, centralized access policies, real-time, universal data translation services, and AI and machine learning, ensuring only authorized users can access the right data regardless of its location, while effectively preventing ransomware attacks. For more information, visit www.dymium.io or contact [email protected] .

