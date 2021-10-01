DYMO® Introduces New and Improved LabelWriter 5 Series Printer Lineup with Three New Models

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DYMO®, a leading manufacturer of label makers, today unveiled its latest product innovations with the release of three new LabelWriter machines. Building on the capabilities of its LabelWriter platform, DYMO is introducing: LabelWriter® 550, an easy-to-use, ink-free label printer; LabelWriter® 550 Turbo, a high-speed printer with LAN network connectivity; and LabelWriter® 5XL, a high-speed professional XL shipping label printer with LAN network connectivity.

DYMO LabelWriter® 550 Turbo

Enabled by direct thermal printing technology, the new models are compatible with PC and Mac operating systems and are most commonly used by businesses for the purpose of printing labels for addresses, mailing and shipping, file folders, visitor management, asset tracking, inventory, price tags, and more.

When using authentic DYMO labels, the new Automatic Label Recognition™ feature provides the unique ability to detect the label size, type, and color, delivering advanced reliability and eliminating the possibility of misprinting labels. Additionally, all three devices come equipped with a label counter that keeps track of remaining labels to ensure that users won't run out without notice.

As the demand for office and at-home printing supplies continues to grow, the release of the LabelWriter 550, LabelWriter 550 Turbo and LabelWriter 5XL printers further DYMO's ambition to deliver easy-to-use products that are made more responsibly and more sustainably. DYMO® Authentic LabelWriter® paper labels are made from FSC®-certified materials and all label box packaging from 80-percent recycled paper.

"Today's business infrastructure is becoming increasingly complex to manage, but we see this as a unique opportunity to serve business printing needs as the modern working environment continues to evolve to meet consumer demands," said Liesbet De Soomer, Senior Brand Manager. "Our new LabelWriters are uniquely designed to solve some of the biggest consumer frustrations when it comes to label printing by featuring easy-to-use functionality, including technology that automatically recognizes and displays the label size as well as the number of labels remaining to help customers reduce unplanned downtime and waste caused by misprints."

Below is an overview of the new label printers under the DYMO LabelWriter 5 series:

LabelWriter® 550: Up to 20 percent faster than the LabelWriter® 450, the new and improved LabelWriter 550 printer is an efficient and cost-effective solution for your professional mailing, filing, visitor management, and other labeling needs by printing precise label quantities without the need to wrestle with sheet labels. Powered by new Automatic Label Recognition™, this printer model makes printing jobs fast, accurate, and hassle free. With direct thermal printing technology, there is no need to buy costly ink or toner, and the printer's sleek, compact design and portable size allows the device to fit into any modern workspace with ease.

DYMO LabelWriter® 550 Turbo: A label printer that provides high-speed, accurate label printing with LAN network connectivity, allowing users to connect via ethernet cable, which enables printing from any computer on that network. With new Automatic Label Recognition™, consumers will always know the size, type, and number of labels remaining. With this printer, direct thermal technology removes the need for costly ink or toner, and intelligent DYMO® Connect for Desktop software connects your PC or Mac for a range of stylish design possibilities.

DYMO LabelWriter® 5XL: Prints extra-large labels up to four inches wide with ease, making it the perfect choice for professional safety, storage, barcoding and asset tracking labels, signage and other capabilities designed for meeting the shipping and storage labeling needs of ecommerce sellers. Compatible with many major online selling and shipping platforms, the LabelWriter 5XL is also equipped with LAN connectivity and new Automatic Label Recognition™, which shows the size, type, and number of labels remaining.

About DYMO

DYMO offers a complete range of products for all labeling needs in the office, warehouse, worksite, home and even the classroom. From vintage embossers, traditional label makers and innovative printers, DYMO is here to simplify your tasks while helping you look more professional.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands' beloved, planet-friendly brands enhance and brighten consumer's lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

