Dynabook Announces Intel® Evo™ Certification and Availability of World's Lightest 13-Inch Convertible With 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., today announced the availability of the Intel® Evo™ certified Portégé X30W-J . Weighing just 989 grams1, the Portégé X30W-J is the World's Lightest 13-inch convertible with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors2. As an Intel® Evo™ certified mobile computing solution, the Dynabook Portégé X30W-J meets the strict requirements for battery life, start-up time, processor, Thunderbolt™ 4 and Wi-Fi® 6 as specified by the latest iteration of Intel's Project Athena benchmark for the best mobile computing experience.

"The launch of the Intel® Evo™ platform is a significant milestone for the industry and embodies our own commitment to the evolution of device innovation to meet the requirements of the modern mobile professional," said Philip Osako, vice president, marketing and engineering, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "The Portégé X30W-J is a great example of our shared philosophies with Intel for providing users with everything professionals need for uninterrupted productivity, creativity and collaboration."

Weighing just 989 grams1, the gravity-defying Portégé X30W-J is a heavyweight in performance and features. This ultralight 2-in-1 convertible laptop provides the premium benefits of a laptop with the agility of a tablet. Meeting and exceeding the new standards for modern computing, the Portégé® X30W-J is powered by the new 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics engine to deliver best-in-class performance, discrete-level graphics, responsiveness and battery life in a stylish Mystic Blue magnesium design.

Protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass, the high-brightness, anti-glare 13.3-inch Sharp IGZO display4 allows this modern 2-in-1 convertible laptop to deliver a multitude of viewing angles in a variety of settings. The Portégé X30W-J comes with Wi-Fi® 65 (Gig+) and Thunderbolt™ 4 certified USB Type-C ports for the best in high-speed connectivity and fast data transfer capabilities. Dynabook equipped the Portégé X30W-J with a 53-Watt Hour Lithium-Polymer with a battery life rating of up to 16 hours3 on a single charge The Portégé X30W-J is the ultimate balance of performance, functionality and weight.

The Portégé X30W-J is designed, engineered and rigorously tested in dedicated Dynabook facilities to deliver an exceptional level of quality and reliability. Dynabook engineered the Portégé X30W-J to pass MIL-STD-810G standard testing methodologies for strength and durability. The laptop leader also conducts Highly Accelerated Life Test (HALT) and other stress tests across the chassis, hinge, keyboard and ports of this laptop to deliver the perfect blend of rigidity and flexibility within its gravity-defying lightweight design. For additional peace of mind, Dynabook backs this laptop with its +Care ServiceSM warranty6 with On-Site.

+Care Service℠ warranty with On-Site is Dynabook's premier standard warranty, which delivers a unique level of service flexibility for Dynabook's customers. Designed to keep businesses moving forward, the new warranty is available on these two laptops. +Care Service warranty is available for three-years on feature configurations and four-years on Build-to-Order (BTO) models. In addition to multi-year warranties, Dynabook customers get access to the organization's service and support network. This new standard warranty offers Technical Phone Support, Depot Repair, Carry-In, On-Site and Customer Replaceable Parts. Dynabook +Care Service warranty helps businesses boost productivity, cut downtime and reduce IT costs.

Dynabook will offer featured configurations of the Protégé X30W-J or users can customize the 2-in-1 convertible laptop's processor, memory, storage, screen and security options via the company's BTO program. This laptop is available at us.dynabook.com or from the company's network of resellers with a starting price point of $1,549.99 (MSRP).

About Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.)

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Dynabook Americas, Inc., provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise-grade hardware and software offerings, including awarding-winning mobile computers, innovative wearable devices, augmented reality applications and security solutions. Dynabook designs, engineers and manufactures its offerings in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

About Dynabook Inc. (formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Co., Ltd.)

For over 30 years, Dynabook laptops and technology have set the standard for innovation, quality and reliability. Now wholly-owned by Sharp Corporation, Dynabook Inc., continues that tradition by delivering rich value and services that support our partners and customers in achieving their goals.

© 2020 Dynabook Americas, Inc. All product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

Weight. Weight may vary depending on product configuration, vendor components, manufacturing variability and options selected. Based on 13" 2-in-1 convertible laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core processor as of November 5, 2020 . Battery Life Rating. (Notebook) Measured by MobileMark® 2014 for models preinstalled with Microsoft® Windows 7 or Windows 10. Benchmark rules for MobileMark® 2014: Wireless connectivity = On, Predefined updated workloads. Details of MobileMark® 2014 testing protocols are available at www.bapco.com. MobileMark is a U.S. registered trademark of the Business Applications Performance Corporation.

Rating is for comparison purposes only, and does not indicate the battery life that will be obtained by any individual user. Actual battery life may vary considerably from specifications depending on product model, configuration, applications, power management settings and features utilized, as well as the natural performance variations produced by the design of individual components. The battery life rating is only achieved on the select models and configurations tested by Toshiba under the specific test settings at the time of publication and is not an estimate of a system's battery life under any conditions other than the specific test settings.

After a period of time, the battery will lose its ability to perform at maximum capacity and will need to be replaced. This is normal for all batteries. Display. The IGZO display is only available on the Full HD configuration. Wi-Fi 6. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) WFA certification is not yet available. Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Module will be delivered as a pre-certified solution. Warranty. Dynabook's standard limited warranty terms and limitations apply. Visit www.support.dynabook.com/warranty for details.

