Dynabook Enhances Channel Partner Experience with Simplified Program and New Partner Portal

New Portal Offers Streamlined Access to Tools and Resources; Two-Tier Partner Levels Provide Tailored Benefits for Maximum Growth

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., the gold standard for long-lasting, professional-grade laptops, today announced the launch of its all-new Partner Portal, reaffirming its commitment to its industry-leading 'Channel First, Channel Best' strategy. The portal is designed to empower channel partners with a centralized hub for marketing assets, deal registration capabilities, training resources, and streamlined access to sales tools. Alongside this launch, Dynabook is reaffirming its 'Channel First, Channel Best' strategy with the debut of its simplified Channel Partner Alliance program, that includes two new partner levels – Preferred and Strategic – each offering tailored benefits to help resellers maximize profitability and expand their reach.

Furthermore, to streamline channel partners' sales, Dynabook is rolling out its new EZ Buy SKUs. Dynabook's EZ Buy SKUs are pre-configured laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles designed for immediate availability and nationwide distribution. Carefully curated to meet the needs of today's professionals, these models deliver the performance, security, and reliability synonymous with Dynabook. By stocking these configurations, Dynabook ensures channel partners can quickly access the right devices without compromising on essential features and deliver to their customers quickly.

"Our channel partners are at the heart of Dynabook's sales strategy," said James Robbins, General Manager, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "Our new Partner Portal and enhanced Channel Partner Alliance program will provide the tools, resources, and support our partners need to bolster their success while reinforcing our commitment to exclusive channel partnerships. Together, we are creating a more dynamic and profitable future for our partners and their customers."

Key Features of the Partner Portal

Marketing Assets : Access to co-branded materials, case studies, and campaign resources.

: Access to co-branded materials, case studies, and campaign resources. Deal Registration : Simplifies bid pricing and provides additional discounts on deals starting at $5,000 .

: Simplifies bid pricing and provides additional discounts on deals starting at . Training Resources : Access to collateral designed to train partners about how the latest technologies and features of our long-lasting laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles impact customers' productivity and bottom line.

: Access to collateral designed to train partners about how the latest technologies and features of our long-lasting laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles impact customers' productivity and bottom line. Real-Time Updates: 24/7 access to product specifications, warranty information, and current promotions.

Channel Partner Alliance Program

The new, streamlined program introduces two participation levels to provide scalable benefits based on sales volume and engagement:

Preferred Partners : Designed for resellers generating up to $250K in annual sales, offering foundational benefits such as access to basic tools, promotional opportunities, and up to 2% instant rebates.

: Designed for resellers generating up to in annual sales, offering foundational benefits such as access to basic tools, promotional opportunities, and up to 2% instant rebates. Strategic Partners: For resellers surpassing $250K in annual sales, offering instant premium benefits like higher rebates (up to 5%), co-marketing funds, lead sharing, and exclusive promotions.

Program Advantages

Dynabook's Channel Partner Alliance program stands out with its lucrative tiered discount percentages and stackable rebates, maximizing partner profitability. Partners also benefit from:

Competitive Pricing : Instant rebates up to 5% across all products, with additional discounts for government and education sales.

: Instant rebates up to 5% across all products, with additional discounts for government and education sales. Unmatched Support : Dedicated account managers, risk-free demo programs, and rapid one-hour response times for inquiries.

: Dedicated account managers, risk-free demo programs, and rapid one-hour response times for inquiries. Reliability and Longevity : Industry-leading laptops with low failure rates, with options of up to four years of warranty coverage .

: Industry-leading laptops with low failure rates, with options of up to four years of warranty coverage . EZ Buy SKUs: Pre-configured laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles, stocked nationwide to provide channel partners with reliable, ready-to-ship devices.

Built for Success

The combination of Dynabook's innovative Partner Portal and revamped program underscores the company's commitment to being the laptop computer partner of choice in the channel ecosystem. With streamlined tools, competitive incentives, and reliable, customizable computing solutions, Dynabook ensures that channel partners have everything they need to thrive in today's competitive marketplace.

Resellers interested in becoming a Dynabook Reseller can sign up via the new partner portal: https://partner.us.dynabook.com.

About Dynabook Americas, Inc.

Empowering a Dynamic World, Dynabook Americas, Inc. is a trusted technology partner committed to delivering innovative laptops that redefine the standards of performance, reliability, security, and value. With a history dating back to the release of the first modern laptop PC in 1985, Dynabook stands for unmatched quality, peace of mind, and a legacy of excellence.

Our diverse portfolio of laptop computers are designed to meet and exceed the unique needs of every customer through sleek, lightweight designs, military-grade durability, TAA compliant models and industry-leading warranties.

Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

