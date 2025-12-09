Dynabook Expands AI-Infused Tecra® A-Series with New 14- and 16-inch Business Laptops Powered by AMD Ryzen™ and AMD Ryzen™ PRO Processors

Built for Business, New Tecra Laptops Pair AMD Ryzen™ and AMD Ryzen™ PRO 200 Series Processors with Practical AI, Radeon™ Graphics, 16:10 Displays and Robust Connectivity

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., the gold standard for long-lasting, professional-grade laptops, today unveiled its latest Copilot-enhanced professional laptops, the all-new 14-inch Tecra® A45-M and 16-inch Tecra® A65-M. Engineered with AMD Ryzen™ and AMD Ryzen™ PRO 200 Series processors, these new Windows 11 Pro laptops fuse cutting-edge hardware with advanced AI to redefine productivity and performance for modern professionals and educators.

"These new Tecra laptops extend Dynabook's tradition of delivering high-value, professional-grade solutions while giving our customers a greater variety of processor options," said James Robbins, General Manager, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "By pairing AMD Ryzen and Ryzen PRO 200 Series processors with our pro-grade Tecra platform, we're bringing strong multi-core performance, practical on-device AI and enterprise-grade security and manageability to organizations that demand reliability and long-term value."

The Tecra® A65-M is Dynabook's latest 16-inch, full-performance business laptop designed to handle demanding finance, creative, engineering, and data-heavy workloads. It delivers a slim, backpack-friendly form factor and can be equipped with a full-sized, backlit keyboard with 10-key for number-intensive tasks. The 14-inch Tecra A45-M is built for uncompromising productivity on the go and is well-equipped for field-based roles and today's work-from-anywhere professionals, educators, and students who need a powerful yet portable system.

AMD-Powered, AI-Ready Productivity

Select configurations of the Tecra A45-M and Tecra A65-M feature AMD Ryzen and AMD Ryzen PRO 200 Series processors with up to 8 high-efficiency cores and integrated Radeon graphics, delivering responsive performance for everyday multitasking, collaboration, and data analysis. Models equipped with Ryzen 5 PRO 230 and Ryzen 7 PRO 250 CPUs feature an integrated NPU for powerful on-device AI acceleration for experiences like smarter conferencing, local AI assistants, and accelerated content creation, all while helping preserve battery life. Together with Microsoft Copilot and a dedicated Copilot key, users can streamline workflows, summarize content, and automate repetitive tasks with just a tap.

Stylish and Ergonomic Design

Standing out from the crowd of business laptops, these new Tecra models feature compact and lightweight, dark blue polycarbonate chassis designs that are both stylish and durable, meeting MIL-STD-810H standards. Both models are equipped with 16:10 WUXGA displays (touch options available), full-size premium keyboards (backlighting optional) with dedicated conferencing hotkeys preset for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, and large, responsive ClickPads. The result is a comfortable, ergonomic workspace that keeps professionals productive through long days of work, whether at the office, at home, or on the road.

Unmatched Security and Manageability

Supporting Windows Secured-core PC features, the Tecra A45-M and Tecra A65-M maintain Dynabook's unwavering commitment to system security and provide comprehensive protection against security and privacy threats. When equipped with AMD Ryzen PRO processors, these laptops add AMD PRO security technologies, including a dedicated AMD security processor and enterprise-grade memory encryption, to help safeguard sensitive information from sophisticated attacks. These systems also feature Trusted Platform Module (dTPM) 2.0, advanced encryption, and can be configured with face and/or fingerprint biometric scanners and smart card readers, ensuring that both personal and corporate data remain safe and secure. For IT-managed environments, AMD PRO manageability helps simplify fleet deployment and remote management across multi-vendor PC estates.

Superior Connectivity

These new Tecra laptops ensure superior connectivity with support for Wi-Fi 7 and a GbE LAN port, providing fast and reliable network access in the office or on campus. Additionally, a variety of essential ports, including HDMI, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and a microSD card slot, help maintain a clutter-free workspace and reduce the need for additional dongles and adapters. The high-resolution display options, combined with enhanced audio and video capabilities, make these laptops ideal for both collaborative meetings and focused individual work.

Industry-Leading Service and Support

Dynabook laptops boast one of the lowest failure rates in the industry, which is why the company offers one of the best standard warranties in the business. For even greater peace of mind, Dynabook's industry-leading +Care Service® Warranty with On-site can be added for worry-free reliability with up to four years of coverage. With comprehensive warranty coverage and access to a vast service and support network, Dynabook helps businesses minimize downtime, reduce IT costs, and ensure uninterrupted productivity.

Pricing and Availability

With prices starting at $859 for the Tecra A45-M and $1,099 for the Tecra A65-M, both models will be available from Dynabook's network of authorized resellers and partners, and at us.dynabook.com later this month. For more information, visit us.dynabook.com.

About Dynabook Americas, Inc.

Empowering a Dynamic World, Dynabook Americas, Inc. is a trusted technology partner committed to delivering innovative laptops that redefine the standards of performance, reliability, security, and value. With a history dating back to the release of the first modern laptop PC in 1985, Dynabook stands for unmatched quality, peace of mind, and a legacy of excellence. Our sleek and lightweight designs, military-spec durability, TAA compliance, range of customizable options and industry-leading warranty ensure our diverse portfolio of laptops meet and exceed the unique needs of every customer.

Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

© 2025 Dynabook Americas, Inc. Dynabook is a trademark of Dynabook Inc. All other product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

