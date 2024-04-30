Dynabook Refreshes Satellite Pro™ C Series Professional Grade Laptops with Intel® Core™ Mobile Processors (Series 1)

Engineered for Today's Hybrid Workplaces and Classrooms, Satellite Pro C Series Laptops Deliver a Value-Packed Blend of Premium Designs, Performance and Durability

IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., the gold standard for long-lasting, professional-grade laptops, today announced that it has refreshed its value-packed 14-inch Satellite Pro™ C40 and 15.6-inch Satellite Pro™ C50 laptops with Intel® Core™ processors (Series 1) and spill-resistant keyboards, and +Care Service Warranty with On-site.

"Our refreshed Satellite Pro C Series laptops underscore Dynabook's commitment to meeting the diverse needs of the public, private and education sectors. With their blend of modern performance, durability, and affordability, these laptops empower organizations of all sizes to thrive in today's dynamic and competitive landscape," said James Robbins, General Manager, Dynabook Americas, Inc.

Enhanced Performance with Intel® Core™ Mobile Processors (Series 1)

The refreshed Satellite Pro C Series laptops are powered by Intel® Core™ Mobile processors (Series 1), including the Intel® Core™ 3, 5, and 7 variants. These processors deliver enhanced performance and responsiveness for multitasking, productivity, and creativity. The Intel® Core™ 3 processor provides solid performance with maximum efficiency for everyday computing tasks, while the Intel® Core™ 5 processors offer a balance of performance and efficiency. For users who require maximum performance, the Intel® Core™ 7 processor stands out as the right choice for demanding applications and multitasking scenarios.

Durable Design Now with Spill-Resistant Keyboards

Dynabook has a long-standing reputation for making laptops with uncompromising style, durability, and performance. Recognizing the importance of durability in everyday computing, the Satellite Pro C Series laptops were updated with spill-resistant keyboards, providing an added layer of protection against accidental spills to help safeguard the internal components. Additionally, Satellite Pro C40-K and C50-K laptops feature an IONPURE IPL antimicrobial coated chassis to reduce the buildup of germs and maintaining a sanitary working platform.

Intel® Wi-Fi 6E for Enhanced Connectivity

In response to the growing demand for faster and more reliable wireless connectivity, Dynabook now offers Intel® Wi-Fi 6E as an optional feature on the Satellite Pro C Series laptops. With support for the latest Wi-Fi standard, users can enjoy ultra-fast speeds, reduced latency, and increased capacity, ensuring seamless connectivity whether working from home, in the office, or on the go.

Backed By the Best Warranty in the Biz

Backed by Dynabook's industry-leading +Care Service® Warranty with On-site1 support for one year, Satellite Pro C Series laptops offer worry-free reliability. With comprehensive warranty coverage and access to a vast service and support network, Dynabook helps organizations minimize downtime, reduce IT costs, and ensure uninterrupted productivity.

The refreshed Satellite Pro C Series laptops start around $730 and are now available for purchase through Dynabook's network of authorized resellers. For more information about pricing, configurations, and availability, visit us.dynabook.com. To order or learn more about Dynabook, visit us.dynabook.com.

Click Here for The Press Kit

About Dynabook Americas, Inc.

Empowering a Dynamic World, Dynabook Americas, Inc. is a trusted technology partner committed to delivering innovative laptops that redefine the standards of performance, reliability, security, and value. With a history dating back to the release of the first modern laptop PC in 1985, Dynabook stands for unmatched quality, peace of mind, and a legacy of excellence. Our sleek and lightweight designs, military-spec durability, TAA compliance, range of customizable options and industry-leading warranty ensure our diverse portfolio of laptops meet and exceed the unique needs of every customer.

Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

© 2024 Dynabook Americas, Inc. Dynabook is a trademark of Dynabook Inc. All other product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

+Care Service Warranty with On-Site. Dynabook's standard limited warranty terms and limitations apply. Visit https://support.dynabook.com/warranty for details.

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

949-346-1984

[email protected]

SOURCE Dynabook Americas, Inc.