DYNABOOK UNVEILS PREMIUM PERFORMANCE PORTÉGÉ® X40 LAPTOP WITH 12TH GEN INTEL® CORE™ vPRO® CPUs

Packing Outstanding Performance with an Upscale Design that Stands Out, the Portégé X40-K Fosters Uncompromising Productivity and Portability for the Modern Workplace

IRVINE, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ringing in a new era of premium business computing, Dynabook Americas, Inc., formerly Toshiba PC Company, today announced the all-new, ultra-premium 14-inch Portégé® X40-K. Benefitting from new hybrid-architecture 12th Gen Intel® Core™ P-Series 28W processor options, Windows 11 Pro and a skillfully crafted dark blue aluminum chassis that is both stylish and durable, this new laptop boasts greater performance, uncompromising portability and robust security.

"With a more dispersed workforce becoming the norm for businesses, IT departments are challenged with procuring computing solutions that offer the best mix of portability, performance, and productivity features. Our premium 14-inch Portégé X40-K was designed specifically for this," said James Robbins, general manager, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "This new laptop checks all the right boxes for customers. It's lightweight, powerful, secure, and loaded with features. Furthermore, it is very stylish, which is something modern buyers demand, and comes reinforced with a durable aluminum chassis and a warranty that ensures these laptops continue fostering years of worry-free productivity."

The New Look of Premium

Featuring a new, compact, dark blue aluminum chassis with diamond cut perimeter edges, the Portégé X40-K is the perfect mix of style, form, and function. Created with the hybrid workplace in mind, the laptop excels in portability, measuring just 17.9mm thin and weighing under 3.2 pounds. Though thin and light, it was engineered and tested to MIL-STD-810H standards for strength and durability to ensure robust endurance to the rigors of daily use in or out of the office. Opening the lid exposes a vibrant, thin-bezel 14-inch IPS or multi-touch display, premium backlit keyboard, and large multi-touch ClickPad embedded into a comfortable aluminum palm rest – all of which exudes quality craftsmanship.

With Great Power Comes Great Productivity

With full-performance 28-watt 12th Gen Intel® Core processor options, the Portégé X40-K benefits from the massive performance boost and enhanced efficiency afforded by Intel's all-new hybrid architecture. Configurable with Core i5 or i7 CPUs, up to 64GB of memory and reinforced with ultra-fast SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4, the Portégé X40-K delivers exceptional performance for multi-tasking. Intel® Iris® Xe graphics adds crisp and smooth video performance, support for up to four external 4K displays, and enhanced security.

A variety of ports, including full-size HDMI®, Gigabit LAN, 3.5mm audio and USB-A, as well as a microSD™ card slot provide convenient, adapter-free expansion. When not in use, Sleep & Charge technology keeps a USB port powered, allowing the laptop to charge a smartphone and other accessories.

Configured For Your Business Needs

The Portégé X40-K can be pre-configured with Windows 11 Pro, which offers tons of enhanced productivity and security features, and provides users a more tailored and intuitive user experience than previous generations of the operating system. Windows 11 can be managed with familiar tools and processes, making it a natural upgrade path for any PC user. For businesses waiting to migrate, these laptops can be ordered with Windows 10 Pro, and would be eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro when they're ready to make the transition.

Security Taken Seriously

Among the most secure laptops in the world, the Portégé X40-K meets Microsoft's strict Secured-core PC requirements and addresses the security and manageability challenges posed by the accelerated shift towards flexible working patterns. Dynabook's proprietary BIOS offers another extensive security layer to mitigate BIOS-level security threats, while numerous integrated features like Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, enterprise-grade encryption and optional Windows Hello fingerprint and face authentication provide unrelenting protection against data, device and identity threats.

Even with a distributed workforce, IT departments are easily able to support and manage these laptops using baked-in intelligent manageability capabilities. Intel® Active Management Technology (AMT), as integrated in new 12th Gen Intel Core processors, offers streamlined management of devices – even remotely. Dynabook's proprietary BIOS can also be upgraded and managed remotely to maintain the highest levels of security.

Backed by One of The Best Warranties in the Business

Backed by Dynabook's proven reliability and industry-leading +Care Service® Warranty1 with On-site, the new Portégé X40-K from Dynabook will provide years of worry-free reliability. Featured SKUs are backed by three years of coverage, while Build-to-Order configurations are backed by four years. With additional access to an extensive service and support network, Dynabook +Care Service warranties help businesses minimize downtime and reduce IT costs.

Dynabook will offer multiple configurations of the Portégé X40-K laptop through the company's network of resellers or at us.dynabook.com. MSRP pricing will start at $1,349.99 for the Portégé X40-K.

Connect Online

Visit our website for the latest product details and specifications. Connect with us on our social media channels: LinkedIn and Twitter.

Press kit: https://bit.ly/Portege-X40K

About Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.)

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Dynabook Americas, Inc., provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise-grade hardware and software offerings, including awarding-winning mobile computers, innovative wearable devices, augmented reality applications and security solutions. Dynabook designs, engineers, and manufactures its offerings in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

About Dynabook Inc. (formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Co., Ltd.)

For over 30 years, Dynabook laptops and technologies have set the standard for innovation, quality, and reliability. Now wholly owned by Sharp Corporation, Dynabook Inc., continues that tradition by delivering rich value and services that support our partners and customers in achieving their goals.

+Care Service® Warranty with On-Site. Dynabook's standard limited warranty terms and limitations apply. Visit https://support.dynabook.com/warranty for details.

© 2022 Dynabook Americas, Inc. Dynabook is a trademark of Dynabook Inc. All other product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Eric Paulsen

Dynabook Americas, Inc.

[email protected]

(949) 583-3541

SOURCE Dynabook Americas, Inc.