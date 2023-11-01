DYNABRADE INTRODUCES NEW RENNY DOYLE SIGNATURE SERIES ELECTRIC POLISHER

The Renny Doyle Series Polisher features a lightweight, low-profile design, which is precision balanced to deliver superior power. The tool is ideal for use with both 5" and 6" diameter pads. The ergonomically designed extended handle allows for increased operation comfort during use. A single-action lock trigger eliminates accidental start-up of the tool, and a rubberized grip reduces tool vibration. The electric motor features a 20' swivel cord for easy extended reach during operation.

The Geared Dual Action Polisher is 1000 watts and operates at a variable speed of 150 – 350 Orbits per minute with a 6.8 mm orbit. Use the slow speed to cut. Use the higher speed to polish. Cut and polish to bring out professional finishes on a variety of surfaces. It is ideal for removing oxidation and for correcting imperfections.

Dynabrade has been supplying quality industrial abrasive power tools and accessories to industries worldwide for over fifty-five years. Dynabrade, Inc., 8989 Sheridan Drive, Clarence, New York 14031-1490. (716) 631-0100. Fax: (716) 631-2073.

SOURCE Dynabrade Inc.

