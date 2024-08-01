DYNABRADE LAUNCHES AUTOBRADE: PIONEERING ROBOTIC INTEGRATION OF AUTOMATED SURFACE CONDITIONING SOLUTIONS

CLARENCE, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabrade, a global leader in the field of pneumatic hand tools and surface treatment solutions, proudly announces the launch of Autobrade, a new subsidiary dedicated to leading the industry in robotic integration of automated surface conditioning solutions and innovative process improvements for industries worldwide. Autobrade embodies Dynabrade's over 50 years of expertise, aiming to revolutionize industrial automation and efficiency of material removal and surface treatment applications.

Autobrade Finishing Cell

Autobrade's mission is to design innovation into success by automating surface conditioning processes, thus saving companies significant time and money. By leveraging Dynabrade's extensive knowledge and pioneering of new technologies, Autobrade is poised to set a new standard in the industry.

Autobrade's Key Offerings:

Robotic Integration: Cutting-edge robotic systems designed to automate surface conditioning tasks, increasing precision and efficiency.

Innovative Process Improvements: Tailored solutions that streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance productivity for various industries.

Industry Expertise: A team of seasoned professionals bringing decades of experience in pneumatic tools and surface treatment to the forefront of automation.

"We are excited to introduce Autobrade to the market," said Michael Buffamonti, CEO & President of Dynabrade. "Our new subsidiary is committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in automated surface conditioning, providing our clients with unparalleled solutions that drive their success."

Debut at IWF Atlanta:

The industry will get its first glimpse of Autobrade at the International Woodworking Fair (IWF) in Atlanta next week. Visitors to booth B7935 will have the opportunity to see a live demonstration of Autobrade's innovative work cell in action, showcasing the future of automated surface conditioning. Autobrade is excited to partner with industry leaders FerRobotics, experts in Active Compliant Technology, and Maple Advanced Robotics Inc (MARI), experts in 3D vision technology and accompanying software for "Place and Go" sanding applications.

By partnering with companies like FerRobotics and MARI, Autobrade is the only company that can automate even the most difficult surface conditioning applications with the latest technologies these companies have to offer.

About Dynabrade:

Since 1969, Dynabrade has earned a reputation for quality and excellence in the innovative design and manufacture of unique portable pneumatic abrasive power tools, related accessories, and dust collection to a diverse range of industries worldwide. With a commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Dynabrade continues to set the standard for excellence in the market for high quality of our made-in-the USA products and authoritative consultation on surface conditioning solutions. The Perfect Finish Begins and Ends with Dynabrade.

About FerRobotics:

Based in Austria, FerRobotics is the global leader in the development and distribution of sensitive robotic elements (for robotic material removal end-of-arm tooling / surface finishing end-of-arm tools / end-effectors) that equip an industrial robot or cobot with contact intelligence and constant contact force (real force control) for productivity, efficiency and safety. FerRobotics has been giving robots "feeling" with their patented Active Compliant Technology since 2006. Their products close automation gaps seamlessly and are trendsetters in flexible automation in the automotive, aerospace and general industries on the international market. FerRobotics is the brand for experts in robotic tooling and surface finishing.

About Maple Advanced Robotics Inc. (MARI):

Founded in 2020, Maple Advanced Robotics Incorporated (MARI) specializes in the development of robotic solutions for the manufacturing sector. The company offers customizable robotic units and software for various manufacturing processes, such as assembly, inspection, and material handling by focusing on the developments of new industry applications, advanced technologies and software. They are dedicated to solve real pain points in manufacturing including: high cost of robot integration, labor gap in robot programming and random, uncertain and unstructured scenarios factories. By developing an Autonomous Adaptable Robot System (AARS), MARI offers a novel robot integration solution for manufacturers who require flexible solutions but may not have the scale of work or resources needed to justify larger investments in automation systems. Using the latest in 3D vision technology, software and robotics, the solution will allow operators to easily modify the robot path and workspace. MARI is based in Richmond Hill, Ontario, just outside Toronto in Canada.

For more information about Autobrade and its groundbreaking solutions, visit our website at www.dynabrade.com. Autobrade: Designing innovation into success.

SOURCE Dynabrade Inc.