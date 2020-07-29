Dynacure Announces Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences

STRASBOURG, France and PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynacure, a clinical stage drug development company focused on improving the lives of patients with rare and orphan disorders, announced today that the company is presenting at several virtual investor conferences during August 2020.

LifeSci Partners: Private Summer Symposium

Dynacure's CFO, David Garrett , will present a company overview at 8am-8:45am ET on August 5, 2020

, will present a company overview at on William Blair Virtual Biotech Focus Conference 2020

Dynacure's CSO, Belinda Cowling , Ph.D., will participate in a panel discussion titled "30 Years of RNA-Targeted Therapies – Where Are We Now?" at 2pm EDT-2:45 pm EDT on August 6, 2020

, Ph.D., will participate in a panel discussion titled "30 Years of RNA-Targeted Therapies – Where Are We Now?" at on BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Dynacure's CFO, David Garrett , will present a company overview at 10:30 am EDT on August 10, 2020

About Dynacure

Dynacure is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on improving the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The Dynacure team leverages its proven track record in rare disease drug development to build a pipeline of novel drugs. Dynacure is developing DYN101, an investigational antisense medicine designed to modulate the expression of dynamin 2 for the treatment of Myotubular and Centronuclear Myopathies, with Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Dynacure is also building a complementary research portfolio targeting other orphan disorders. The company maintains its headquarters in Strasbourg, France and a corporate office in Philadelphia, PA, USA. Dynacure's investors are Andera Partners, Bpifrance Large Venture, Bpifrance through its FABS and Fonds Biothérapies Innovantes et Maladies Rares funds, Idinvest, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Kurma Partners, Perceptive Advisors, Pontifax and funds managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC.

For more information, please visit www.dynacure.com .

